ANNOUNCE 2020 UK TOUR

“Setting the gold standard” – The Times

“For the record TAPFS are a phenomenon to be witnessed live… It’s almost enough to make you forget you haven’t been watching Pink Floyd, but a surrogate band” – Prog

“Probably the most popular tribute band in the world” – Sunday Times ‘Culture’

The critically lauded The Australian Pink Floyd Show have announced a brand new tour for 2020 featuring tracks from Pink Floyd’s classic albums.

Selling 5 million tickets worldwide and described by The Times as “The Gold Standard” and The Daily Mirror as “The Kings of the Genre”, The Australian Pink Floyd Show gave its first ever concert in Adelaide, Australia in 1988. Since then, they have performed in over 35 countries worldwide; played at David Gilmour’s 50th birthday celebration and were even joined on stage by Rick Wright. TAPFS is the leading and biggest show of its kind in the world.

Performing the music of Pink Floyd with note for note perfection, this critically acclaimed tribute show has been astonishing audiences worldwide. Striving to reproduce the Pink Floyd experience and bring the music to new audiences, the show continues to include a stunning light and laser show, video animations, state of the art high resolution LED screen technology and other special effects. To accompany these visuals are several large inflatables including a giant pig and their own distinct Pink Kangaroo.

They have also worked with musicians like Guy Pratt, Durga McBroom and her sister Lorelei McBroom who have toured with Pink Floyd, as well as sound engineer Colin Norfield who worked with Pink Floyd during their ‘Division Bell’ tour and on David Gilmour’s solo tours.

Often described as being more than a tribute band, The Australian Pink Floyd Show is the first Pink Floyd tribute show that took the concept out of the pubs and onto the worldwide arena circuit. The band has played to sell out audiences throughout Europe, UK, America, Canada, South America and Russia.

With 30 years of history, the world’s biggest, best and greatest Pink Floyd tribute show continues to delight its global fan base. Tickets for The Australian Pink Floyd go on general sale 10:00am, Friday 06 December via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

2020 TOUR DATES

Thu 29 Oct 2020 Sheffield City Hall

Fri 30 Oct 2020 Harrogate Convention Centre

Sat 31 Oct 2020 Newcastle O2 City Hall

Mon 02 Nov 2020 Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Tue 03 Nov 2020 Margate Winter Gardens

Thu 05 Nov 2020 Hull Bonus Arena

Fri 06 Nov 2020 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Sat 07 Nov 2020 Birmingham Arena Birmingham

Mon 09 Nov 2020 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Tue 10 Nov 2020 Ipswich Regent

Thu 12 Nov 2020 Cambridge Corn Exchange

Fri 13 Nov 2020 Bath Forum

Sat 14 Nov 2020 Bournemouth International Centre

Mon 16 Nov 2020 Oxford New Theatre

Tue 17 Nov 2020 Guildford G Live

Thu 19 Nov 2020 Reading Hexagon

Fri 20 Nov 2020 Brighton Centre

Sat 21 Nov 2020 London Eventim Apollo

Mon 23 Nov 2020 Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre

Tue 24 Nov 2020 Leicester De Montfort Hall

Thu 26 Nov 2020 Blackburn King Georges

Fri 27 Nov 2020 Manchester O2 Apollo

Sat 28 Nov 2020 Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Sun 29 Nov 2020 Liverpool Empire Theatre

TICKETS GO ONSALE FRIDAY 6th DECEMBER AT 10AM

GIGSANDTOURS.COM • TICKETMASTER.CO.UK • VIP PACKAGES SJM-VIP.COM

2020 BAND LINEUP

Steve Mac – Guitar & Vocals

Jason Sawford – Keyboards

Dave Fowler – Guitar & Vocals

Paul Bonney – Drums

Ricky Howard – Bass & Vocals

Chris Barnes – Vocals

Mike Kidson – Saxophone

Lorelei McBroom – Backing Vocals

Lara Smiles – Backing Vocals

Emily Lynn – Backing Vocals