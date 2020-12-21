The online gaming industry has been on the rise in recent years thanks to the variety of games on offer. Aside from the all-time favourites like roulette and the eye-catching slot games, there are also card games of different kinds.

You’ve probably heard of a few of them, like poker and blackjack, but have you tried playing them? If the answer is no, read this text to learn about the top card online casino games you must try.

Blackjack

Blackjack is one of the most popular card games in online casinos across the world. The rules of the game are pretty simple but still engaging enough to keep you interested for a long time. Namely, the goal of the game is to come as close to 21 as possible and beat the dealer.

Apart from being the most popular card game, blackjack also offers the highest chances of you coming out a winner thanks to its high RTP percentage.

Baccarat

After blackjack, baccarat should be next in line for a tryout in case you haven’t had contact with the game before. You don’t have to worry about too many rules and complex betting strategies, as this game is only a bit more complicated than slot games and roulette.

The game of baccarat includes two hands — the banker’s hand and the player’s hand. You can place a bet on either or say it’s going to be a tie. If you back the winning hand, you win.

Naturally, there are more details about how much each card is worth as well as what happens in the various situations that might occur. Nevertheless, once you play a few hands, everything will become as clear as day.

Poker Varieties

If we were to rate casino games based on their popularity, slots would be the undisputed champions, followed by poker with its plethora of variations. However, don’t think that poker is an easy game to play just because you’ve seen people playing it in movies.

On the contrary, poker demands more knowledge and skills than any other card game. You will be required to apply a bit of strategy too since you won’t stand a chance without it.

Once you’ve learned the basics of poker, you can try your luck in one of the following versions of the game:

Three Card Poker — This is probably the simplest version of poker you can come across, and your only opponent is the dealer. You are dealt a total of three cards, out of which you should make the best hand possible. Also, you can decide to either play or fold before you see the dealer’s cards.

Casino Hold’em — In this simple version of poker, you don’t have to worry about bluffing, as once again, you only play against the house and not other players. The only bets involved in this poker variation are ante and call bets, which makes it suitable for beginners.

Texas Hold’em — Once you’ve played a few hands of Three Card Poker and Casino Hold’em, it’s time to start playing some real poker. Check out Texas Hold’em in which you’ll finally get a chance to compete against other players, and use all those poker skills and strategies you’ve heard so much about.

Are Card Games Difficult to Play?

There’s a common misconception that card games are tough to play as they have more rules than popular pure games of chance such as slots. This might be true for some card games, like a few poker variations, but card games are generally pretty straightforward. If you’re still not convinced, give any of the games mentioned above a try, and see for yourself.