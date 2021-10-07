HBO Max has movies from a lot of genres, but its Sci-Fi movies collection is different from other streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more. It features one of the most extensive and interesting sci-fi libraries indeed, with movies from acclaimed producers like Steven Spielberg, Stanley Kubrick, and alien classics as well.

In fact, as compared to other services, HBO Max focuses on ‘older classics’ as well Sci-Fi movies from the 90s that never get old. We bring you the best Sci-Fi movies that you can stream on HBO Max right now.

Tenet (2020)

Sci-fi, Thriller, Action

Synopsis: An unnamed CIA agent, known as The Protagonist, is recruited by a mysterious organization called Tenet. His mission is to prevent a Russian oligarch who has precognition abilities from starting World War III. To counter the threats, The Protagonist must learn the art of ‘Time Invasion’ and learn time-reversal to stop the Russian from starting a war.

The movie does not use CGI as all the stunts are practical effects. Christopher Nolan, no doubt, brought us another perplexing and mind-bending movie.

Starring: John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Juhan Ulfsak, Jefferson Hall, Andrew Howard, Jonathan Camp.

Blade Runner 2049

Drama, Sci-Fi

Synopsis: Thirty years after the Blade Runner (1982) events, a new Blade Runner ‘K’ (played by Ryan Gosling) finds a secret that has the potential to save society, already depressed, from plunging into further chaos. K is on a quest to find a former LAPD Blade Runner, Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), who has been missing for years. A sci-fi movie that keeps the viewers guessing who is bad and who is good throughout the movie. And, be prepared for a cliffhanger.

Starring: Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, David Bautista.

Inception (2010)

Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure

Synopsis: A thief uses dream-sharing technology to steal corporate secrets. Dom Cobb is an expert at the art of extraction and steals secrets from within the subconscious mind during dream state – when the human brain is most vulnerable. In a world of corporate espionage, Cobb is turned into an international fugitive that could cost him everything he loves. He is given a chance to redeem himself by planting an idea in someone’s mind, but a dangerous enemy can see his every move.

The movie ended with a lot of questions that remained unanswered. Unfortunately, Christopher Nolan does not create sequels outside his Batman movies, but we hope to see the story of Inception continuing, as there are so many unanswered questions.

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Lewitt, Elliot Page, Ken Watanabe, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Dileep Rao, Marion Cotillard.

Mad Max: Fury Road

Sci-Fi, Action & Adventure

Synopsis: In a post-apocalyptic desert wasteland, a woman rebels against a tyrannical ruler who takes female prisoners. Max, a man who lost his wife and child in the aftermath, and Imperator Furiosa, a woman who is looking for a way to get back to her childhood homeland, rebel against the cult leader and his army of armoured trucks, leading to a long road battle.

Starring: Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult, Zoe Kravits, Rosie Huntington, Josh Helman.

Oblivion (2013)

Sci-Fi, Action & Adventure

Synopsis: A post-apocalyptic action movie based on a graphic novel, Oblivion, takes place in 2077 on Earth that has been devastated by war with aliens. The humans have relocated to another planet called Titan. After decades of war between Earth and Scavs, an alien species, a drone repairman (Tom Cruise) is assigned to Earth to service drones and ships that are used to fight against the remaining aliens. He discovers a crashed spacecraft with documents and content that questions everything he knew about the war.

Starring: Tom Cruise, Morgan Freeman, Olga Kurylenko, Andrea Riseborough, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

Independence Day (1996)

Sci-Fi, Thriller

Synopsis: On July 2, just days before US Independence Day, communications systems on Earth have detected a strange interference from outer space. The military soon discovers that numerous space objects are on a collision course with Earth. At first, they believe the objects to be meteors but are later revealed to be alien warcraft.

Finally, on July 3, aliens attacked and destroyed New York and other major cities. Now, survivors run back to Area 51, where they have an alien ship of their own, hidden from everyone. Humanity must now fight for its freedom against aliens.

Starring: Will Smith, Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum, Mary McDonnell, Margaret Colin, Adam Baldwin.

Godzilla vs Kong (2021)

Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Synopsis: The epic monster movie pits the two greatest monsters in history against one another – the mighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla. Both forces clash in a spectacular battle of the ages as a conspiracy threatens to wipe every creature, both good and bad, from Earth forever. You might be seeing the first appearance of Mechagodzilla in ages, but no spoilers.

Starring: Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Eiza Gonzalez, Lance Riddick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler.