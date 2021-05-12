The Best Ways to Learn English For ESL Children

It is more important than ever before to learn to speak English. It is the most spoken language globally; 20 percent of people can speak or understand it. It is the predominant language of science, computers, the internet, business, academia, and the media industry. It is essential to give today’s children a solid foundation in English to ensure that they have more access to higher education and opportunities for careers in science, technology, media, and business. To make this happen, educators must involve parents, emphasize reading skills, improve mainstream classes for non-English speakers and use all resources and technology available to make learning fun.

Getting Parents Involved

Parents must understand and believe in the importance of learning English. If they don’t, children naturally pick up on their attitudes and will not be as willing to learn. Parents can help their children by learning English themselves if they don’t already know it. Using English in the home will help both parent and child become proficient. It can be intimidating for a non-English speaking parent to reach out to teachers for help, but the benefit is enormous. Teachers know the best ways to help the child at home. The school district or a community program may provide translators, or friends and other family members may help. In this way, the children can also help their parents learn English as well.

The Importance of Reading

One of the best things parents and teachers can do for all children is nurture within them a love of reading. Reading aloud to children as early and often as possible is the best way to instill a love of language. English learners should have access to as many books as possible in English and in their native language. The purpose here is to get them to love reading and think of themselves as good readers, no matter what the language. Reading improves intelligence, teaches language skills, stimulates the imagination, enhances problem-solving, and develops empathy. Reading in the native language also helps preserve culture. Children who can read well in their first language are far more likely to excel in learning English.

Improving the Mainstream Classroom

Teaching should be made more visual. Since ESL children have more difficulty processing spoken language, instructions and procedures should be written down whenever possible. Pictures or diagrams are helpful. An added benefit is that visual learners will also understand better.

Group activities can replace some teacher-led verbal instruction. The ESL child will have more opportunities to practice speaking with peers. Group work will also help other students who are not auditory learners.

Everyone must learn not to mistake a lack of language for lack of intelligence. Every individual should be treated with respect. ESL kids are working just as hard as everyone else, although they may not express it.

Use Resources and Technology to Make Learning Fun

In the Information Age, there are tremendous technological resources available just about everywhere, and best of all, many of them are a lot of fun. There are professional programs that use Ortan Gillingham Training. English learners can also play games, watch television or movies in English, watch YouTube videos, sing English songs on Karaoke apps – the list is endless. There has been no better time in history to take advantage of the numerous entertaining ways to learn to speak English.

The English language has become a predominant factor in business sectors worldwide. Society must prepare children for success by ensuring quality education in English skills. Fortunately, technology has evolved to provide many opportunities to make an English education accessible around the world.