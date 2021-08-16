Panthera has accelerated its move into running oncology trials with trials in Northumberland and Liverpool – as part of its partnership with Rutherford Health plc – with an open label prostate cancer trial underway and 12 more trials in the pipeline.

Panthera’s partnership with Rutherford not only provides four top oncology sites spread across the UK but also access to oncologists across each of the four regions who cover a broad range of cancers.

Matt Cooper General Manager Oncology at Panthera commented: “We have had great interest from the industry with our innovative new cancer trial model. Particularly as we have been able to continue to operate safely by putting in place rigorous procedures. Our model provides much needed additional capacity and capability into oncology trials in the UK, especially at a time when trials have been adversely affected by the pandemic.

Panthera has access to a wide number of oncology PIs who have expertise across many different cancers including prostate, lung, melanoma, gynaecological cancers, renal cell carcinoma and haematology.

The open label dose escalation prostate cancer trial will be run at two Rutherford Cancer Centres in Liverpool and Northumberland. The international, multi-centre trial is for males with progressive castration resistant prostate cancer and will run for 12 months.

Stuart Young, CEO of Panthera commented “The speed of cancer research in the UK has been heavily impacted by COVID, it’s crucial that we get back on track. We’re delighted to be able to increase the capacity for more patients to get involved.”

Mike Moran, CEO of Rutherford Health, said: “There has never been a more important time to drive forward potential cancer treatments, given the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the provision of cancer services for most of the population. We are delighted to be playing our part in the research and development that will help in tackling cancer in years to come.”

Panthera, which was founded by Dr Ian Smith, founder of Synexus, and John Lyon, previously a senior executive at Covance, now has a network of seven sites across the UK. The network will expand to ten by the end of 2021 and can undertake trials in conditions treated in primary care such as Cardiac disease, Osteoarthritis, Osteoporosis, Diabetes, Allergies and Migraine, we well as specialist therapy areas including neurology, oncology, vaccines, and NASH.

Panthera has a growing network of sites across the UK managing studies in a variety of conditions in both primary care settings and hospital sites running trials in key secondary care conditions such as CNS, oncology, vaccines and NASH with specialist investigators. https://panthera-bio.com/

Rutherford Health plc is a leading UK provider of innovative cancer care. Operating a network of four state-of-the-art centres in Wales, Reading, Northumberland and Liverpool, Rutherford Health offers a comprehensive range of the latest technology in cancer treatments, and is the only independent provider of proton beam therapy (“PBT”) in the UK. The Company also provides conventional radiotherapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, imaging and wellbeing services.

The Group is listed on the Apex segment of the AQSE Growth Market under the symbol: RUTH. For more information, visit the Group’s website: www.rutherfordhealth.com.