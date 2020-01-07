MY.GAMES’ international conference will take place April 11 at Mail.ru Group headquarters in Moscow

(December 10, 2019) MY.GAMES has announced the second annual The Big Deal Conference, to take place on April 11, 2020 in Moscow. Under the theme “West / Asia”, the conference will explore all aspects of the games industry, from development to publishing, marketing, and investment. Speakers from major international publishers and games studios will discuss these opportunities, challenges and more, while comparing their experiences in US, European and Asian markets.

More than 1,000 delegates took part in last year’s The Big Deal Conference, including speakers from Blizzard, Google, iDreamSky, Riot Games, Tencent, Ubisoft, Unity Technologies, and other major market players. The conference featured a range of panels and round table discussions on the games industry’s most pressing issues, as well as talks and developer brainstorms. Topics ranged from “Storytelling in Communications” to “How to Grow A Game – From Soft Launch to $1 million Monthly Revenue”, and many more.

“We created The Big Deal to connect games industry professionals around the world, creating a space to share their experiences and best business practices. The community’s feedback on our first conference was extremely positive, so we are delighted to bring back The Big Deal Conference again in 2020,” said Vasily Maguryan, CEO at MY.GAMES.

Registration for The Big Deal Conference will open in early 2020. Participation is free, but all applications will be subject to approval by the conference organisers as tickets are is limited. The full The Big Deal Conference program will also be available on the TBD website in early 2020.

The Big Deal Conference is the flagship event of the larger The Big Deal initiative run by MY.GAMES. The series includes regular meet-ups, round table discussions and other events for developers throughout the year.