A LONGTIME Boro fan fulfilled a lifetime dream after receiving two complimentary tickets to watch his beloved team beat Swansea one-nil at the Riverside Stadium.

David Marshall, 77, a resident at The Gables Care Home, on Highfield Road, Middlesbrough, has been a Middlesbrough FC supporter for over 70 years.

Despite attending many matches at the club’s former ground, Ayresome Park, he had never visited the Riverside Stadium, following their move in 1995.

His favourite player was forward Alan Peacock, who played for Middlesbrough from 1954-64, appearing in 218 league games, in which he scored 125 goals.

When staff at the Hill Care Group, which operates The Gables, learned David was a big fan but had been unable to attend a match for over two decades, they got in touch with Middlesbrough FC.

To everyone’s delight, the club sent two tickets free of charge, which were presented to David by the care home’s manager, Mark Culley.

Carer Irene Mole, who has been a fan since she was a young girl and has worked at The Gables for over 20 years, cancelled her planned annual leave to take David to the match, bringing him a scarf and shirt to wear for the occasion.

Before he left for the stadium, fellow residents and staff at The Gables Care Home sang “Up The Boro” with a scarf-waving David in the lounge.

He said: “I had a brilliant day. It was fantastic to be at The Boro match, especially as they beat Swansea. The match was my first time at the Riverside. The stadium is amazing. I can’t thank the club enough for the opportunity to watch a live game.”

Mark said: “It was a dream of David’s to watch a live match at the Riverside Stadium and it was great to see his dream come true.

“He had such a big smile from the moment we presented him with the tickets, through to getting ready for the match, and when he got back and told us all the result.

“A massive thank you from everyone at The Gables to Middlesbrough Football Club for making David’s dream a reality. We were all so delighted for him when they sent the tickets.

“Thank you also goes to Irene for cancelling her annual leave to take him to the match.”