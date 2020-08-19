SUNDERLAND shoppers are being given the head’s up – with plans for a new salon to open in the Bridges.

Following the re-instatement of non-essential retail, the Government is allowing hairdressers to open their doors from 4 July.

And there’s good news for anyone who has been unable to get an appointment, with Australian company, Just Cuts, launching at the Bridges that same day.

The company – which is the largest in the southern hemisphere – is opening salons in the UK, with Sunderland the latest addition to its fast-growing portfolio.

Just Cuts has made its name by offering a walk-up system, where men, women and children can just turn up at the salon rather than having to book an appointment.

The new salon will be introducing measures to ensure that all the necessary steps are taken so that customers -and staff – are kept safe and well under current guidelines.

This includes individual disposable neck strips on capes, combs which are sanitised after each usage and scissors and clippers which are wiped with medical swipes prior to every cut.

There is also the option to join the queue remotely via the company app, which then sends a text message to let the customer know they are next in line.

Duncan Allen, Building and Services Director at the Bridges, said the centre was delighted to be welcoming Just Cuts to Sunderland.

“We are always very happy to have new retailers in the Bridges but particularly during what has been a challenging time,” he said.

“It’s great news that Just Cuts has seen what Sunderland has to offer and it shows the confidence this international company has in the city that they have chosen to come here.”

Just Cuts will operate from Walworth Way North, near Primark and Tesco.