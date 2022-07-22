Here comes a summer of surprises at

The Broadway, Bradford!

The Broadway, Bradford has announced it will be hosting an action-packed summer schedule of activity however, most of it will be kept as a surprise.

Kicking off on Wednesday 27 July through to 1 September, six weeks of surprise entertainment is planned each Wednesday and Thursday and will be revealed the day prior to it taking place.

To mark the launch of the ‘Summer Surprises’ at The Broadway, Bradford a giant deck chair will be installed outside of Superdry for visitors to create their own selfies. Shoppers who snap a selfie in the deck chair and share on social media tagging #BroadwaySummerSurprises will be in with the chance of winning a £50 gift card.

Ian Ward, General Manager at The Broadway, Bradford, said: “We’re pulling out all of the stops this summer with a packed itinerary of family-friendly activities – but, I’m not telling you what they are! My lips are sealed but I do know we’ll be welcoming lots of special guests in July and August.”

The Centre is well-known for putting on spectacular events from colourful Eid celebrations and the Festive Launch showcase to student events and stunning instagramable selfie stations.

Ian continued: “Keep your eyes on our socials and check out local press each week to see what we’ve got going on. We’re so excited to have a full roster of events and regular family events back at the Centre; this summer we’ve aimed to create a magical experience for visitors of all ages. I’m really looking forward to welcoming members of the local community and wider district to the Centre this summer whether they’re here to shop, watch, eat or play. “

The first summer surprise will take place on Wednesday 27 July. The Broadway Bradford has more than 80 retail stores and over 20 eateries, plus a six-screen boutique cinema.

For more information, please visit www.broadwaybradford.com