The world we live in today is fast-paced and rapidly evolving. Everyone is in a rush. The businesses operating these days have to pay extra attention to the speed of the delivery of their services. Prioritizing the customer and saving their time is a huge plus for any business. Any business or service provider can get into the good books of the customer if they deliver their services right on the expected date and time.

Now, there are several business models that accelerate the delivery of services to the customer but one which has recently come into the limelight is Click and Collect.

So, What Is Click and Collect about?

Click and Collect is a mixed or hybrid business model that combines in-store purchases and online payments. It is almost like a bridge that links the online shopping world with the more physical in-shop marketing style. Click and Collect applies the most fundamental and efficient parts of online and offline shopping, thus making the whole process a lot more effective.

The main and the most beneficial aspect of the click and collect business model has to be the time-saving. A customer gets all the benefits of the online shopping scheme added with the rapidness of the offline or in-shop style. Therefore, this model is becoming more and more mainstream. A lot of supermarkets are availing this model and are seeing tremendous results.

How Does This Model Exactly Work?

The buyer has to go online and choose a product that fulfills their purpose. Then the buyer has to specify a time slot for picking up the product from the nearest store. Finally, the customer has to go to the designated store during the designated time slot and pick up the item that was ordered.

A lot of click and collect services such as john lewis click and collect who provide fashion, home-ware and furnishing products have 7-days a week service where the customer has to place the order before 8pm, choose the nearest store and collect the order the next day before 2pm. As one can see, the entire process doesn’t even take 24 hours.

This is a relatively new business model in the retail market. So, here we have a few tips and tricks for implementing Click and Collect services effectively

Decide Which Payment Method to Implement:

There can be two ways to go about this, which are:

Pay online and collect at the store- This ensures that the item which has been imported for a specific customer doesn’t go redundant if the customer decides to change their mind.

Pay and collect at the store- This provides the customer with a quicker option. The customer does not have to spend time on paying online. They can just pay upfront at the store and collect the product.

Use GPS Enabled Systems for Smooth Store Location:

Having a map-like feature on the website that can help the customer to find the store is always helpful. Putting a Geo-Locator on the map would enable the customer to track and reach the store in real-time. Adding information such as the full address, postal codes, opening & closing hours of the store, contact number and the services available in the store can also help in building a rapport with the customer.

Provide Alternate Collection Spots:

A lot of businesses that are just starting out do not have the luxury of owning multiple stores. Therefore, following a click and collect model is not advisable for them. But they can use other locations such as post offices, secure lockers and other convenience stores to conduct and expand their businesses. The Click and Collect model are essentially made for the ease and convenience of the customer. So, providing multiple collection spots is essential to the growth of it.

These are just some of the tips that a budding business should follow to nail the click and collect game. That said there are a lot of businesses such as boots click and collect that have successfully implemented this model across their 2500 stores in the UK already.

With more and more technological developments coming in the market, the click and collect will also no doubt evolve and get better. In the current market though, this model is one of the quickest as it cuts out a lot of time from the traditional and online shopping methods. Therefore, all we can say is that it is here to stay and grow.