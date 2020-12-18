As one of the most competitive leagues in the world, the English Championship is always a good watch. Given it’s a second tier league, the ‘best’ teams are leaving each year to be promoted to the Premier League, while the ‘worst’ teams in the top flight drop down. This creates a constant change to the teams to look out for, and can make a team go from being an also-ran to a contender in one single summer.

When looking at The Championship betting odds, though, you might wonder what to look out for. Here, then, are five stories that we think help to sum up the 2020-21 season so far.

Sheffield Wednesday might not stay up

Despite hiring relegation firefighting specialist Tony Pulis, results have not been great since he arrived. The man with the cap is a well respected coach at this level, but Wednesday has been a club making poor decisions for a long time now. Despite their pre-season optimism, the odds are against Wednesday in turning this one around, at least at present.

Nottingham Forest might need to change (again)

Despite sacking Sabri Lamouchi and bringing in well-respected second-tier specialist Chris Hughton, it is fair to say that things are not great for Forest. They can be contended by being ahead of their eternal rivals Derby County by three points, but a paltry 16 points from 19 games leaves Forest looking at the drop once again.

Given the pace of change at that club, don’t be shocked if the fans ‘Christmas present’ is another new appointment.

Premier League relegated teams are looking strong

The trio that came down from the Premier League, Norwich City, Bournemouth, and Watford, are in the top three of the league at the time of writing. If you are looking for a good bet, then all three to come up during the season would be a good one. They look comfortably better than some of the other contenders, and all three are at least four points clear of the seventh place spot that would mean no play-offs.

Stoke City look revived

If you want to look at a team that looks utterly renewed, then Stoke City are a good place to look. the sit on 30 points and have been one of the form teams in the league, and one of the few teams with a positive goal difference. They look good enough to fight for promotion, and appear to be building momentum while early season pace-setters like Reading look short on ideas.

Barnsley continue to impress

Having stayed up in the most improbable circumstances, Barnsley have taken their second chance at second tier life with both hands. They are playing great football, sit in 9th spot, and could conceivably challenge for promotion to the top flight once again.

They keep upsetting the bookies odds, but Barnsley might be the ‘little club’ this year that punches way above their weight all the way to the coveted Play-Off Finals.