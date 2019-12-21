Image by Holger Langmaier from Pixabay

If you are experiencing symptoms of depression, and treatment doesn’t seem to be working, that could be a sign that you have sleep apnea.

Several major studies have connected major depression to sleep apnea. Although insomnia has often been associated with depression, a number of studies have actually correlated symptoms of depression with problems related to sleep maintenance, or the ability to stay asleep, such as sleep apnea. — regardless of other factors commonly associated with sleep apnea, such as weight. These findings indicate that for people struggling with depression, testing for sleep apnea could be in order.

Making the Connection

Over the last decade, several small studies have explored the connection between depression and sleep apnea. However, it wasn’t until 2017 that the results of the first large-scale study were published in the journal SLEEP. From 2005-2008, the CDC studied 9,714 adults, and discovered that the more that individuals have episodes of snorting, gasping, or stopped breathing while sleeping, the more likely they are to have symptoms of depression. Increased frequency of these episodes directly correlated to increased depression, leading researchers to conclude that patients with symptoms should be screened for sleep disorders.

Another study conducted by the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University expanded on these findings, revealing that sleep apnea is prevalent among patients with treatment-resistant depression. Although doctors have long associated challenges in treating depression with other underlying medical issues, such as endocrine disorders, sleep apnea has not been on that long list. In the Georgia study, though, researchers discovered that 14 percent of the patients having challenges treating their depression, including those with suicidal thoughts, also had sleep apnea.

Improving Treatment

Again, given the connection between depression and sleep apnea, researchers recommend screening for sleep apnea as part of the standard treatment for depression. Treating sleep apnea, in particular using CPAP therapy, has been proven to improve symptoms of major depression significantly. In an Australian study of the effectiveness of CPAP therapy, 73 percent of the sleep apnea patients had symptoms of major depression, including suicidal thoughts, at the beginning of the study. After three months of CPAP therapy, only 4 percent of the patients still had those symptoms, with the remainder reporting improvement. The researchers concluded that sleep apnea is likely to be misdiagnosed as depression, underscoring the need to screen for the sleep disorder.

The clear connection between sleep apnea and depression also points to the need for better awareness of the signs you have sleep apnea. Identifying the problem early and seeking treatment can potentially stop the progression of depression, while also reducing the risk of other health complications related to apnea, including heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, and Type 2 diabetes. Some of the symptoms to watch for include:

Loud snoring

Waking up suddenly multiple times during the night

Periods when you stop breathing during sleep, which may be noticed by a partner if you don’t wake up

Snorting or gasping during sleep

Morning headaches

Dry mouth or sore throat when you wake up

Excessive daytime sleepiness

Irritability

Difficulty focusing or concentrating

Insomnia

Several of these symptoms, such as daytime sleepiness, irritability, and difficulty focusing, overlap with the signs of depression, contributing to misdiagnosis and ineffective treatment. Therefore, it’s important to talk with your doctor about your symptoms, and undergo screening for sleep apnea, even if you don’t have any of the typical markers of someone with sleep apnea, such as obesity.

How to Solve Your Sleep Problems

If your healthcare provider determines that you do not have sleep apnea, you’ll likely be referred to a mental health provider to get help with your depression. The good news is that if you have depression without sleep apnea, it is less likely to be resistant to treatment.

If you are diagnosed with both sleep apnea and depression, your provider will focus on treating both conditions. It’s very likely you’ll be prescribed a CPAP machine to support your breathing throughout the night, as well as lifestyle changes. Losing weight, if necessary, is one of the most effective ways to treat sleep apnea, but you’re doctor is also likely to recommend regular exercise, avoiding alcohol and sleeping pills, and not sleeping on your back. Ultimately, improving your sleep can help alleviate the symptoms of depression, and reduce the risk of other serious health problems.

Sleep is a vital part of your overall health. If you are having trouble sleeping, in addition to other signs of depression, don’t hesitate to call your doctor, especially if you are having suicidal thoughts. For immediate help, 24 hours a day, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.