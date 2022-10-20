The Broadway will be hosting Bradford’s official Christmas lights switch on with the return of the spectacular Festive Launch on Saturday 12 November. Also making a return is the Centre’s ‘Broadway Presents’ – a talent show to find the district’s next big star.

Budding stars can submit audition videos to the first phase of the Broadway Presents now, with successful applicants progressing to live auditions at The Broadway on 22 and 29 October where they will perform live to a panel of judges.

The Festive Launch is a free event that is in its fifth year. Each year sees The Broadway bring high profile performers to the city. Previous Festive Launch events have welcomed Tinchy Stryder, M People and Jake Quickenden to Bradford. 2022’s celebrity performers will be announced in the coming weeks and closer to the event.

Ian Ward, general manager at The Broadway said: “We know how much the local community looks forward to the Festive Launch and this year we’re really excited to announce the celebrity guests and performers as they’re brilliant! So much hard work goes into transforming the Centre ahead of the Festive Launch and this year will be even bigger and better.

“I’m also really pleased that ‘Broadway Presents’ is returning for its second year. We saw so much talent in the audition phase last year so it’s only right that we bring it back for a second year, plus we’ve also introduced three categories: ‘under 25’, ‘over 25’ and ‘groups’. Following the audition stage taking place throughout October, nine finalists will then have the opportunity to perform on stage at the Festive Launch to the judges and a captive audience, with the crowned winner of each category taking centre stage to showcase their winning act again. Plus, all three finalists scoop a £250 Bradford City Centre gift card which can be spent at The Broadway and across the city.”

“The team at The Broadway is really looking forward to welcoming families from the area to celebrate the start of Bradford’s seasonal festivities – this year’s free event promises to be another day to remember.”

Exciting performances, guest appearances, and competitions will be announced in coming weeks. The Broadway Bradford has more than 80 retail stores and over 20 eateries, plus a six-screen boutique cinema.

To find out more about ‘Broadway Presents’ and how to enter visit www.broadwaybradford.com/events/broadway-presents/