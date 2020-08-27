The Cribs

Announce details of U.K. tour in June 2021.

The Cribs, who recently announced their return with their brand new eighth album, Night Network, which is released via Sonic Blew/[PIAS] on Friday November 13th 2020, have today shared details of a U.K. tour in June 2021.

The details of the tour, which includes appearances at the Roundhouse in London and an outdoor show at Halifax’s historical Piece Hall, are as follows:

11.06.21 – The Roundhouse – LONDON

14.06.21 – O2 Institute – BIRMINGHAM

15.06.21 – Boiler Shop – NEWCASTLE

17.06.21 – SWG3 Galvanizers – GLASGOW

18.06.21 – Academy – MANCHESTER

20.06.21 – Piece Hall – HALIFAX

Tickets for the shows go on pre-sale at 9am on Wednesday August 26th 2020 and general sale at 9am on Friday 28th August and are available via www.gigsandtours.com (London, Birmingham, Newcastle and Manchester) and www.seetickets.com (Glasgow and Halifax).

Night Network was self-produced and recorded at the Foo Fighters Studio 606 in Los Angeles in the spring/summer of 2019 and was recently heralded by the fantastically creative, socially distanced video for lead track Running Into You – co-directed by Andy Knowles & Nick Scott and featuring acclaimed actor Sam Riley.

Having released their Steve Albini engineered album, 24-7 Rock Star Shit – their fourth consecutive UK top 10 album- in August 2017 the multiple Q and NME Award winning band return after almost 3 years of business wranglings and self-questioning with an album which is as fresh, cathartic and vital as anything they’ve ever put out. There’s no weariness, no bitterness, just a clear desire to get back to doing what they do best – that unique blend of bittersweet melody, brutal lyrical honesty and riffs for days.

No indulgence is made to the band’s struggle. Instead, it’s wall-to-wall Cribs bangers, the fruit of that special, symbiotic relationship between the songwriting, singing brothers, drawing on the boiled-down influences they felt had always been there: The Motown stomp of ‘Never Thought I’d Feel Again’ and ‘Under The Bus Station Clock’, red and blue album-era Beatles (‘Running Into You’ and ‘In The Neon Night’, respectively), melodic 70’s style pop on ‘Deep Infatuation’, and even early work by their own band.

In a typically downplayed way, the band have honed in on what’s so special about The Cribs: really bloody good songs. Fans might well think this is their best album in a decade. So, once again all is right in Cribs world – or as much as all is right in any world in 2020 at least. The Cribs are romantics and they’re realists, and the balance, for a hot minute, nearly tipped in the favour of the latter. But now they return empowered, beholden to no one, on the greatest form and still screaming in suburbia.

The Cribs are: Gary Jarman (bass, vocals), Ryan Jarman (guitar, vocals) & Ross Jarman (drums).

Album discography: The Cribs (2004), The New Fellas (2005), Men’s Needs, Women’s Needs, Whatever (2007), Ignore The Ignorant (2009), In The Belly Of The Brazen Bull (2012), For All My Sisters (2015), 24-7 Rock Star Shit (2017).

