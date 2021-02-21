Imagine you’re at the casino. You spin the wheel, you don’t get lucky so you try again. On the third try you win something. A small amount, but it whets the appetite to gamble more. So you spin, again and again. Perhaps you walk away with something small, perhaps nothing at all.

The casino runs on an algorithm that works against you. It’s designed to take your money, giving you a few wins to keep you playing. They motivate gamblers through sounds, light and patterns, luring them into thinking there is a pattern they can solve in order to win. But there is no ultimate pattern, and 99% of gamblers will lose.

The platform IQ Option with CEO Anton Rabinovich works in a similar way. It motivates investors to buy through their platform which works on their own algorithm, which plays in their favour. As they gain and lose coins, the platform gives users a false feeling that they are trading, when in fact their movements are controlled.

Cryptocurrencies have developed so rapidly that there are many grey areas. Along the way, frauds have occured wherever people have tested loopholes. Here are four main scams to be aware of:

Fake ICos

One of the most common tricks are fake ICOs. 80% of ICOs are fraudulent, according to a study conducted by Bloomberg. ICOs, initial coin offerings, are future coins sold as tokens to investors. The investors are promised to receive the coins once they are produced.

Many of them make all kinds of promises, but none can accurately predict what will happen. They bring in investors by promising they will increase their money a hundred or a thousand times over but often they don’t.

Yet some ICOs become mushroom rapidly, making their investors wealthy overnight. The percentage of successful ICOs, however, is very low. Make sure to research the team behind the coin before investing. Investing in new coins is a gamble, and it’s up to investors to decide if it’s worth the risk.

Overnight Exchanges

Overnight exchanges are just as risky. Dealers offer the opportunity to exchange low-performing coins with stronger ones. Yet all too often, when the deal is done, they say the coin has dropped suddenly, causing the investor to lose their money.

Fraudulent Crypto-wallets

There are even fraudulent crypto-wallets. Apps offering crypto management have crept into the Google Play Store, and continue to pop up as Google drives them out. Any money put into them disappears before it can be withdrawn.

Fraudulent Platforms

Some trading platforms have also been shown to be fraudulent. BitKrk stole millions before it was shut down by the Korean government and IQ Option has stolen from many in India.

IQ Option, an international crypto-trading platform, is set up to lure in investors with big promises that turn out to be fake. It runs on a complex algorithm that works in favour of the company but not the users. They make money with hidden fees and high percentages for transactions. Worst of all, users report being unable to withdraw the money they have accumulated. As soon as they try to withdraw their cash, they receive an error message. After three free attempts, they are charged 2% and never receive the money they have earned.

The case with IQ Option is the first brought to court in India. The plaintiff, represented by Nipun Saxena, issued a public statement to gather all dissatisfied users of the website. Once the first case was reported, over seven hundred users reported similar accounts of fraud. The site has roughly 40 million users in total.

Is it safe to invest in crypto-currencies? By becoming well-informed, you can risk less and gain more. More well-known and established platforms such as Coinbase, Binance, and Kraken offer a safer alternative.

Let’s hope that new legislation will be put in place to stop websites from fraudulent trading. No one knows how many fraudulent crypto companies are out there, but IQ Option is one of the first to be brought to the light. Hopefully, it will pave the way to safer and more transparent trading.