Each year, the FA Cup throws up some incredible ties for the lower-ranked sides. A big payday, the opportunity to see some major stars and, above all, the chance to inflict defeat on clubs who, on paper, should really knock them out, makes the FA Cup that little bit more special.

With the 4th round coming up shortly, there's set to be plenty of surprises but to whet your appetite here we look back at some of the competition's most memorable David vs Goliath encounters:

Bournemouth 2-0 Manchester United, 1984

Manchester United were the holders of the FA Cup, so, third tier minnows Bournemouth were expected to be cast aside with relative ease.

Harry Redknapp – back then an inexperienced 37-year-old – coached the Cherries side, and, after more than matching United for an hour, goals from Milton Graham and Ian Thompson gave the home side an incredible lead.

The likes of Bryan Robson and Norman Whiteside represented United that embarrassing day, handing head coach Ron Atkinson one of the worst defeats of his tenure.

Wrexham 2-1 Arsenal, 1992

Goals from Mickey Thomas and Steve Watkin helped Wrexham to a quite unbelievable victory over an Arsenal side boasting David Seaman, Tony Adams and Paul Merson. The Welsh side sat in the Fourth Division with the Gunners the First Division’s reigning champions, but they were no match for the steely Wrexham side, ensuring that thousands of bettors went home empty-handed.

George Graham – Arsenal’s then manager – stated the loss was his “lowest moment in football”. Though he and his side recovered enough to lift the FA Cup the year after.

Havant and Waterlooville 4-2 Swansea City, 2008

Newly promoted Championship side Swansea travelled to Blue Square South hopefuls Havant and Waterlooville for this third round tie back in 2008. Entertaining, thrilling and shocking, the small-league minnows raced into a 3-0 lead. Though the Swans pulled it back to 3-2, the semi-pro side struck again through Tom Jordan to register a quite remarkable result.

Havant travelled to Liverpool for the fourth round and, incredibly, twice took the lead before going down 5-2.

Stevenage 3-1 Newcastle United, 2011

Another fourth-tier upset over a Premier League side saw Stevenage dominate Newcastle in a full-blooded third round fixture. But, this wasn’t a lucky victory. Stevenage ran the show from the first whistle, taking more shots and having more possession than their opponents.

Stacey Long, Michael Bostwick and Peter Winn were on the scoresheet for the Boro, making United only the fourth top-flight side to lose to fourth division opposition – a remarkable feat considering Pardew guided his Toon side to fifth in the Premier League that season.

Chelsea 2-4 Bradford City, 2015

Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea were Premier League leaders heading into this fourth round fixture with League One side Bradford and were unbeaten at home. And, that record looked to be safe when goals from Gary Cahill and Ramires sent the Blues 2-0 up.

But, a Jon Stead goal just before half-time gave City hope, and goals from Filipe Morais, Andy Halliday and Mark Yeates sent Bradford fans into utter delirium at the away end. It was an astounding result – Chelsea only lost another game when they had already wrapped the title up, making this defeat scarcely believable.