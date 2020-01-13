At Nike, the belief that “if you have a body, you are an athlete” isn’t just an affirmation of human potential. The phrase also spurs the design process — helping teams innovate, create and envision bold solutions. Few years have witnessed the breadth of this truth like 2019. In fact, the most memorable products of the year speak to an essential quest to bring innovation, and thus inspiration, to all.

From the fields of France to the hallways of our local hospital, here are the ideas that soared in 2019: