Combining driving pleasure and sustainable mobility since 2007 +++ Unwavering focus on maximizing efficiency +++ Compliance with EU fleet CO 2 emissions targets in 2020 and 2021.

Munich. With the introduction of its Efficient Dynamics technology package back in 2007, the BMW Group created a concept that remains unrivalled in the automotive industry to this day. It centered on consistently reducing fuel consumption – and thereby CO 2 emissions – on the one hand, while steadily increasing driving pleasure on the other. As a result, BMW Efficient Dynamics is now a fundamental link in the DNA of all BMW models and one of the key reasons why the BMW Group will be able to meet the European Union’s CO 2 targets in full.

Technical measures covering every area of the vehicle.

The BMW Efficient Dynamics approach systematically optimises every aspect of the vehicle. On the aerodynamics side, active air flap control is now in its third generation, while the new BMW iX3 – due to be launched by the end of 2020 – will be fitted with the latest generation of BMW aerodynamic wheels. The technology behind the new wheels has been further refined, resulting in a five per cent reduction in drag coefficient compared to conventional BMW X3 wheels plus a 15 per cent weight saving over the previous BMW aerodynamic wheel type. Such significant steps forward have been achieved thanks to heavy investment in the necessary aerodynamics R&D infrastructure over recent years. The most aerodynamically efficient current model overall, the new BMW 3 Series Sedan, has a Cd of just 0.23, earning it the title of “best in segment”.

Intelligent lightweight design has also led to some major efficiency-boosting advances. This has made it possible to reduce the weight of models from one generation to the next, despite increases in size and safety enhancements. Optimizing structures and employing the ideal materials in every area of a vehicle are key to attaining the goals that have been set.

The wide range of powertrain systems on offer also plays a fundamental role in the BMW Efficient Dynamics concept. From highly efficient combustion engines with 48V electrical systems to plug-in hybrids and all-electric vehicles – all are underpinned by the basic principle of Efficient Dynamics: minimize the input while maximizing the output, all with the focus placed firmly on the customer. The advent of 48V mild hybrid technology greatly expands the possible uses of Brake Energy Regeneration. This technology made its debut in the four variants of the BMW 520d in autumn 2019 and will be extended to the BMW 3 Series, BMW X3 and BMW X4 ranges in spring 2020.

The BMW i Hydrogen NEXT – unveiled to the public at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show as a technology demonstrator – represents a potential fourth pillar in the company’s powertrain portfolio. The BMW Group has been working with the Toyota Motor Corporation on fuel cell technology since 2013. The underlying conditions for supplying “green” hydrogen are not yet in place, however, meaning it will still be some time before the BMW Group brings out a production vehicle with this technology on board.

Systematic rollout provides clear benefits.

As a result of this package of technological measures, fleet consumption and CO 2 emissions have been cut by more than 40 per cent over the last 13 years. What is more, the BMW Group will comply in full with the European Union’s CO 2 targets, thanks in part to the rigorous deployment of BMW Efficient Dynamics innovations as standard across all model series.

CO 2 emissions in 2020 will be 20 per cent lower again that the figure for 2019 thanks to BMW Efficient Dynamics and the ongoing electrification of the model range. This means that BMW customers can always reap the rewards of unbeatable driving pleasure, without compromising on sustainable mobility.

BMW Efficient Dynamics shows the way ahead.

These achievements have encouraged the BMW Group to continue along its current path – and keep offering its customers technically innovative products with high levels of sustainability at the right time and in the right market. BMW Efficient Dynamics provides the ideal platform for BMW to deliver on its brand promise of Sheer Driving Pleasure with a line-up of exceptionally efficient vehicles.