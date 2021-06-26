The Endeavour Partnership and MHA Tait Walker advise ABCA Systems on significant investment from consortium led by Trimountain Partners

Acting for individual representatives of ABCA Systems, The Endeavour Partnership’s corporate and commercial team worked alongside independent accountancy practice MHA Tait Walker on a significant inward investment which is expected to accelerate the company’s growth plans.

The investment from Trimountain Partners, alongside its investor partners including The Vorsprung Partnership and Cambridge Partners was welcomed by ABCA, one of the UK’s leading fire and security experts.

ABCA Systems has a national footprint with headquarters in Newcastle and employs over 170 staff. With over 30 years of experience, the company serves a blue-chip client base in multiple industries including social housing, government, education, healthcare, hospitality and commercial.

The investment will see the company, which has an annual turnover of £25 million, continue to provide market leading systems to its existing clients whilst driving its growth plans, which includes carefully selected bolt-on acquisitions and investment in staff and infrastructure.

Phil Miller, lead seller from ABCA Systems commented: “We have worked with the team at The Endeavour Partnership on various transactions. Their values are similar to ours and their dedication and level of expertise provides us with confidence. This has been a significant deal for ABCA Systems and we are looking forward to future growth for the company.”

The Endeavour Partnership team was led by partner and head of corporate Nik Tunley alongside colleagues Deborah Kirtley, Theresa Carling, Alexandra Ketchley, Jessica Thompson, Sean Jackson, Carly Cornell and Atif Ayub. Nik said: “The investment is positive for ABCA Systems and shows a progressive appetite for growth from a well-respected business. Our multi-departmental team demonstrated our diverse expertise and efficiency to support our corporate clients with specialist legal advice.”

Top-ranked in their fields and current Dealmaker Awards corporate law firm of the year, the Teesside based but nationally recognised team have acted on some of the largest transactions in the region and are vastly experienced in completing a wide range of high value and complex deals.

Lee Humble, associate partner at MHA Tait Walker added, “We are delighted to support the team ahead of the transaction and look forward to seeing the business flourish further still as they embark upon an incredibly exciting growth plan. The Trimountain team have joined the business in a period where significant opportunities are unfolding, and we wish the team every success.”

MHA Tait Walker corporate finance team recently won Corporate Finance Advisory Firm of the Year at the Dealmaker Awards. In 2020 they advised on 27 deals both nationally and internationally, as well as being ranked by Experian as the 2nd most active Corporate Finance advisory firm in North East.