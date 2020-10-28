Par Equity and the Experience Bank Group have created a new partnership to back the region’s most ambitious entrepreneurs with a powerful network of advisers and investors.

As part of its bid to build world class companies in the North of the UK, Par Equity works with the brightest talent in the country to innovate and disrupt their sectors, pushing the boundaries of what is possible.

Par uses a select group of head headhunters across the UK, building out its expansive advisory base. In the North East of England, Peter Neal from the Experience Bank Group, will work with Par and its portfolio to attract a talent pool of highly experienced business leaders.

For each potential investment opportunity, Par will tap into this talent pool for specific industry and technology domain expertise to aid its due diligence and bring additional insight to the deal. If the investment goes ahead, the candidates can then be drafted into these high growth companies in an advisory or non-executive position.

Andrew Noble, partner at Par Equity, said:

“It’s all about access to the right people at the right time. The panel is additive to our diligence, and can often unlock new opportunities for our portfolio companies. Peter’s connections in the North East of England provide us with additional support to propel emerging technology companies into world class businesses. It’s a force multiplier.”

Originally set up by Peter Neal as The Experience Bank, the newly named and expanded Experience Bank Group now incorporates The Experience Bank social enterprise company (philanthropic support), along with a commercial venture providing two, symbiotic services – EB Board Level Recruitment and EB High Performing Boards.

With this combination of specialist expertise, the Experience Bank Group is uniquely positioned to help organisations ensure they have not only the right skills in the boardroom but also optimum board performance with higher value creation.

Peter, who has over 20 years of experience working with SME leadership teams and investors, said:

“It is a pleasure to work with such a forward thinking organisation. Making introductions to form the panels gives my expert contacts new avenues to follow

and supports Par Equity in their bid to fuel a powerful ecosystem of talent in the region.”

Par Equity is a venture capital firm which backs innovative technology companies with high growth potential. More information is available at www.parequity.com.

The Experience Bank Group aims to play a key role in supporting as many North East based SME’s and charities as possible to achieve sustainable growth, create more jobs, and generate maximum economic wealth and social prosperity. The company gifts back 5% of all its commercial profits into its philanthropic activity to achieve this.

More information is available at www.theexperiencebank.co.uk