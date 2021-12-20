Finlock guttering was a guttering installed between the 1950s-60s in the UK, and gradually phased out in the 1970s as their durability was questioned. There are two main types of concrete guttering, rounded and square shaped. The square design has faceplates on the front section – which can often become loose and fall off.

Although initially cheap to build compared to the previous cast iron guttering, the concrete gradually starts to deteriorate with age. This means they end up costing more to maintain than they did to install in the first place due to damaged brickwork, damp, leaks and more.

Due to Finlock gutters’ lack of reliability with water, they aren’t very good at draining water. Consequently, the water remains in the gutter system for long periods of time and can cause issues within the building, increasing the risk of mould and damp growth. In some unfortunate cases, the water can begin to cause a puddling effect and can attract pests or begin to collapse the guttering.

Finlock Guttering: The Facts & Problems

The average lifespan for Finlock guttering before it begins to fail is roughly 30 years

The Finlock concrete guttering begins to absorb water instead of draining it away

Concrete gutters rarely have enough wastewater outlets – meaning they easily clog with leaves and debris

Poor repairs often make the problem worse

This results in problems including dampness, leaking and temperature issues

Thermal bridging can also occur in between the bricks of your property

Things To Be Aware Of

You should always choose an insured and experienced professional to carry out your Finlock gutter removal and replacement

Finlock guttering can sometimes contain asbestos – therefore it is critical to be inspected by a team who can safely dispose

Finlock guttering can devalue your home in some cases – putting off potential buyers from purchasing your property

Look for companies offering a guarantee on any Finlock gutter work completed

Companies may offer a short-term gutter lining on your existing concrete guttering or a full removal and replacement

Scaffolding for a few days is usually required to complete a full removal

Replacements are often modern uPVC – widely used on homes in the UK, as they last much longer with fewer issues

You can usually get a free quote from companies, so shop around for the best deal

Is it best to replace concrete gutters with uPVC gutters?

The two main resolutions for Finlock gutters are either lining them or opting for a Finlock gutter removal and replacement. For a Finlock gutter lining, the gutters are cleaned down and restored to working order and then fit with a waterproof membrane tailored to the gutter. This is a great solution if you are a little short on cash as it offers a short-term solution to your gutter issues.

However, regardless of the type of repairs undertaken in the short term such as concrete gutter lining, damp will continue to be an issue inside your home if you keep your Finlock gutters. Your guttering may continue to fail, gradually losing strength and causing more problems. Because of this, replacing the guttering is the best option.

The preferred and permanent fix would be a full Finlock gutter removal completed by a reputable company. This way, you are left with a modern solution that needs little maintenance and is strong and durable. It will also save you money on future recurring repairs.