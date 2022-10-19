The new BMW XM – the first high-performance car from BMW M GmbH with an electrified drive system – brings together cutting-edge drive system technology with a spectacular vehicle concept. The high-performance Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) is powered by a newly developed plug-in hybrid system delivering 653hp and 800Nm of torque*.

The M HYBRID system in the BMW XM consists of a new V8 engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology and an electric motor integrated into the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission. Power is channelled to the road via the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system. This combination produces immense power throughout the rev range, resulting in exhilarating performance, as well as a pure-electric driving range of 51 – 55 miles*.

Searing performance is complemented by a bold and visually striking exterior design, a luxurious interior that showcases the ‘M Lounge’ concept, plus the very latest technology and connectivity advancements from BMW.

In 2023, an even more powerful variant will be added to the BMW XM line-up, in the guise of the 748hp BMW XM LABEL RED.

The BMW XM shares its drive concept with the newly developed endurance racing car from BMW M Motorsport. The BMW M Hybrid V8 will go racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in North America in 2023, and will power BMW M Motorsport’s return to the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) and the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2024.

Production of the BMW XM will begin at BMW Group Plant Spartanburg in South Carolina, USA in December 2022, with the worldwide market launch getting underway in spring 2023. Prices in the UK start from £144,980.

Model Max Power (hp)* Peak Torque (Nm)* Acceleration

(0-62mph) (secs)* Top Speed (mph)** Electric Range (WLTP) (miles)* CO 2

Emissions

(WLTP) (g/km)* Fuel Consumption Combined (WLTP) (mpg)* Electric Power

Consumption

(WLTP) kWh/62 miles* Retail Price BMW XM 653 800 4.3 155 51-55 36-33 176.6-188.3 30.1-28.9 £144,980

*All figures relating to performance, fuel and electricity consumption and emissions are provisional. All the stated technical data, fuel consumption and emissions figures relate to the offering in the German market. Dimensions and measurements refer to vehicles with basic configuration in Germany. These may vary depending on the wheel/tyre size and items of optional equipment selected.

**Electronically limited.

New V8 engine with traditional high-revving concept

At the heart of the M HYBRID drive system is a new, high-revving V8 engine with cutting-edge M TwinPower Turbo technology. The extensively updated, 4.4-litre engine features a reinforced crankshaft drive, further developed turbocharging mounted close to the exhaust manifold with an electrically controlled blow-off valve, a new vane-type oil pump and a weight-minimised plastic oil sump. An optimised oil separation process with variable impactor enhances the engine’s emissions performance.

The new V8 engine stands out with its appetite for revs and relentless power across a wide engine speed band. The 650Nm of peak torque generated by the combustion engine alone is on tap from 1,600-5,000rpm, with maximum output of 489hp at 5,400rpm, making it the largest contributor to the total output of 653hp and 800Nm of torque. The drive system can hit a maximum 7,200rpm.

Power delivery is accompanied by distinctive acoustics governed by two electronically controlled flaps in the sports exhaust system; the engaging sound is also channelled into the cabin via the audio system.

Unique mounts connect the drive system with the front axle and the body, preventing vibrations from making their way into the interior.

Electric motor delivers instantaneous power delivery

The V8 engine in the BMW XM is supported by a permanently excited synchronous motor integrated into the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission. The electric motor contributes up to 197hp to the maximum output of 653hp, while its 280Nm combines with the combustion engine’s 650Nm to achieve a combined 800Nm. A pre-gearing stage is used to increase the electric motor’s torque to 450Nm at the transmission input, enabling the electric motor to generate propulsive power that could normally only be achieved using a far larger unit. As a result, the BMW XM accelerates from 0 to 62mph in 4.3 seconds* and from rest to 124mph in 14.3 seconds*. Top speed is electronically limited to 155mph, rising to 168mph if the optional M Driver’s Package is specified.

As well as providing an electric boost under acceleration, the electric motor performs a supporting role under steady loads, helping to increase the efficiency of the engine. This gives the BMW XM average fuel consumption of up to 188.3mpg in the WLTP test cycle, combined electric power consumption of 28.9kWh per 62 miles* and CO 2 emissions as low as 33g/km.*

The BMW XM’s electric motor allows it to cover 51 – 55 miles* (WLTP) in near-silence and with zero local emissions. The top speed in pure-electric mode is 87mph.

BMW XM LABEL RED: ultimate performance with up to 1,000Nm

BMW M GmbH will launch the most powerful road-legal series-produced car in its history in autumn 2023. The M HYBRID drive system in the BMW XM LABEL RED elevates output to a new high of 748hp* with maximum torque of 1,000Nm*. The BMW XM LABEL RED is powered by a 585hp* version of the new high-revving V8 engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology. Peak torque rises to 750Nm*, sustained all the way from 1,800 to 5,400rpm*. Maximum output is generated at 5,800rpm*. The drive system in the BMW XM LABEL RED impresses with its ability to serve up large reserves of power in an instant, at any time, across a wide rpm band, and into the higher reaches of the rev range.

Fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology

The interplay between the combustion engine and electric motor is controlled by the M HYBRID system’s power electronics. For example, intelligent energy management allows the battery charge level to be regulated so that the final stretch of a long journey can be covered using only electric power.

Its low installation height allows the lithium-ion battery to be mounted in the underbody of the BMW XM. It provides a constant flow of power across a wide temperature range and even under the heavy demands of sporty driving. It offers a usable energy content of 25.7kWh.

Combined Charging Unit with predictive heat management

The Combined Charging Unit of the M HYBRID system enables AC charging at up to 7.4kW, replenishing the battery from 0 to 100% in 4.25 hours. The Combined Charging Unit also acts as a voltage transformer to supply the 12V electrical system. Predictive heat management reduces charging times by warming or cooling the battery, using a variety of data to calculate the temperature at which the high-voltage battery can be charged at maximum power for the longest possible time.

The charging socket on the BMW XM has a sensor that measures the temperature at the plug contacts to detect possible overheating at an early stage, and includes a handy light so that customers can easily hook up their car in the dark. A stylish storage bag for the charging cable is made exclusively for the BMW XM and secured in the boot area using a crash-protective carabiner-belt combination.

Eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic and integrated hybrid module

The new eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic channels not only the power generated by the combustion engine but also the drive torque from the integrated electric motor. The hybrid module additionally acts as an integrated drive-off element and allows the car to move at walking pace without the driver pressing the accelerator and bringing the combustion engine into play.

A wet multi-plate separation clutch manages the smooth engagement and disengagement of the combustion engine. Its low drag torque allows the clutch to be open when driving in pure-electric mode. The separation clutch can take torsional vibrations generated by the combustion engine out of the equation using micro-slip control. In combination with the integrated torsional vibration damper system, this helps to ensure high levels of acoustic comfort at low revs, in particular.

The M Steptronic transmission enables fully automatic gear changes and manual shifting with sequential selection. Steering wheel-mounted gearshift paddles are standard. The transmission’s characteristics can be varied in three stages using the Drivelogic button integrated into the M-specific selector lever.

The eight-speed M Steptronic transmission also has a Launch Control function to enable traction-optimised acceleration off the line. The engine control unit governs both the Launch Control’s release logic and the slip-optimised limitation of drive torque.

Three driving modes for maximum performance and unbeatable efficiency

The interplay between the combustion engine and electric motor in the BMW XM can be adjusted using the M HYBRID button on the control panel in the centre console. HYBRID is the default setting and delivers the full output of combustion engine and electric motor in tandem. The contribution of each depends on the configuration selected from the M Setup menu. In COMFORT, the electric motor is used to the full. If the battery is low, the generator function uses the engine to feed additional power into the battery, extending the opportunities for pure-electric driving. In Sport and Sport Plus modes, the combustion engine is permanently active. In ELECTRIC mode, the BMW XM uses only the electric drive system and is capable of a locally emission-free 87mph top speed. The combustion engine is only activated under kickdown or in the transmission’s manual mode. The eCONTROL mode offers the option to maintain the charge of the battery or to increase it by means of energy recuperation, saving battery capacity for pure-electric driving in urban areas, for example.

One engine, one electric motor, four driven wheels: the M xDrive system

The BMW XM’s all-wheel-drive system splits the powertrain’s output between all four wheels as required. An electronically controlled multi-plate clutch ensures fully variable distribution of power between the front and rear axle. The system’s default mode is 4WD, but two other modes can also be selected via the M Setup menu. In 4WD Sport mode, the proportion of drive sent to the rear wheels is increased to deliver sporty handling.

Model-specific rear axle differential with M Sport differential

The M Sport differential brings a fully variable distribution of drive torque between the left and right rear wheels, planting power firmly on the road. Shifting power to the wheel on the outside of the corner nips understeer in the bud without the need for brake inputs. The M xDrive system and M Sport differential are linked with DSC to ensure they work together as the situation demands. The BMW XM has a model-specific rear axle differential tuned to the high torque of its M HYBRID drive system.

Sophisticated chassis technology with bespoke tuning

The sophisticated chassis technology found in the BMW XM includes a double-wishbone front axle with high levels of rigidity, while the use of aluminium components brings about a reduction in unsprung masses. A second level of control arms for wheel guidance means the dampers are almost completely isolated from lateral forces, improving damper response.

The five-link rear axle ensures precise wheel guidance and outstanding straight-line poise, together with impressive ride comfort thanks to its elastic mounting. The sheet-steel construction of its links reduce weight, as do the aluminium wheel carriers, forged upper control arms and aluminium rear-axle subframe. The camber arms with aerodynamically optimised panelling form an integral part of the sealed underbody, helping to lower aerodynamic drag and substantially reduce rear axle lift.

Specially configured electronically controlled dampers

The BMW XM comes as standard with adaptive M suspension Professional. It combines electronically controlled dampers and active roll stabilisation, two systems that enable the car to handle with even greater composure on uneven roads or in extremely dynamic situations.

The BMW XM is equipped with steel springs designed to offer high levels of roll and vertical stabilisation while also minimising weight. Linear springs at the front and progressive springs at the rear, the latter with very long rebound travel and high oscillation rates, benefit traction and comfort.

The electronically controlled dampers take into account data on body movement, road surface conditions and steering movements. This data allows the damping forces for each wheel to be adapted in milliseconds using electromagnetic valves. Adjusting the damper forces at each wheel enhances traction and braking, while the adaptive suspension contributes to the remarkable levels of ride comfort.

Drivers are able to alter the basic damper setting in the M Setup menu. Comfort mode offers excellent long-distance comfort while Sport activates a firmer setup that is geared towards sporty driving with increased traction. Sport Plus mode, meanwhile, is designed for highly dynamic driving situations.

Active roll stabilisation with Active Roll Comfort

The electromechanical roll stabilisation system found on the BMW XM uses a 48V electric motor as an active connection between the two halves of the anti-roll bar at both the front and rear axle. A dedicated 48V electrical system made up of supercapacitors supplies energy to the electric motors. The system improves agility, directional accuracy and handling precision.

The active roll stabilisation also increases comfort when driving in a straight line by decoupling the connection provided by a conventional anti-roll bar. This has the effect of correcting body roll when driving over surface imperfections on one side of the vehicle, lessening the associated side-to-side head movements they can cause. The Active Roll Comfort function goes further by actively suppressing rolling movements caused by bumps in the road on one side of the car, rather than just reduce them.

Premiere in a BMW M model: Integral Active Steering

Combining speed-sensitive power assistance and a variable steering ratio, the M Servotronic steering on the BMW XM stands out with its excellent directional accuracy, precise feedback and impressive comfort. The M Setup menu offers a choice of two settings for sporty or comfort-oriented steering.

Standard specification also includes a first for a BMW M model in the form of Integral Active Steering. Turning the rear wheels as well as the fronts makes light work of manoeuvring and turning, increases agility at moderate speeds and enhances poise and assurance at high speeds, especially when changing lanes. In challenging driving situations, stabilising steering inputs at the rear wheels can help to keep the BMW XM safely on track. Steering the rear wheels in the opposite direction at low speeds reduces the turning circle noticeably and facilitates manoeuvring.

Integrated braking system, bespoke M Sport brakes

The latest-generation integrated braking system in the BMW XM brings together the brake activation, brake booster and braking control functions within a compact module. The required brake pressure is triggered using an electric actuator, translating braking requests into very short stopping distances. The system also combines energy recuperation and friction braking with superb pedal feel in all situations.

Two pedal feel settings offer comfort or very direct execution of brake pedal inputs in the M Setup menu. The bespoke M Sport brakes comprise six-piston, fixed-calliper brakes at the front and single-piston, floating-calliper units at the rear. Improved lightweight discs strike an even finer balance between performance and weight and have been engineered specifically for the BMW XM.

Near-actuator wheel slip limitation, integrated transverse dynamics management

The near-actuator wheel slip limitation maximises stability even in adverse conditions. This traction control system is integrated into the engine management, eliminating the long signal paths to the DSC control unit. This allows corrective inputs to be applied up to ten times faster than in conventional systems. Because the near-actuator wheel slip limitation function nips any loss of traction in the bud, the DSC system has to intervene far less frequently.

This function is networked with the central transverse dynamics management, along with the Performance Control function, M xDrive all-wheel-drive system, M Sport differential, active roll stabilisation and the steering’s control systems, ensuring that all the functions act in coordination.

Availability of 23-inch M light-alloy wheels and sports tyres

21-inch M light-alloy wheels fitted with mixed-size high-performance tyres – 275/45 R21 at the front and 315/40 R21 at the rear – come as standard on the BMW XM. Further M light-alloy wheels in 22- and 23-inch formats can be found on the options list.

Unparalleled vehicle concept, innovative design language

The exterior dimensions of the BMW XM underscore its impressive visual impact. The car’s body is 5,110mm in length, and its wheelbase measures 3,105mm. At 2,005mm, the BMW XM is wider than any other model in BMW’s model range, and it stands 1,755mm tall. The unusually wide tracks (1,726mm at the front, 1,690mm at the rear) feed into the unshakable roadholding. With large, clearly designed surfaces including a small number of short, structure-giving lines, the exterior design of the BMW XM takes its cues from BMW’s modern design language.

Alongside the fresh interpretation of the twin headlights and BMW M kidney grille, the large front air intakes are a defining feature of the BMW XM. The sensor and camera systems for the driver assistance tech are integrated discreetly into the front apron. The standard Adaptive LED Headlights are split into two separate areas. The daytime driving lights, side lights and turn indicators, each consisting of two LED units, appear to shine straight out of the lens covers. The low-beam and high-beam headlights, positioned in the lower, darkened area of the headlight units embedded in the front apron, only become visible when switched on. As standard, they also include the cornering light function and matrix high beam with BMW Selective Beam non-dazzling High-beam Assistant.

The two elements of the BMW M kidney grille stand out from the surrounding surfaces. The outer border of each kidney is gold in colour, while the inner surround provides contour lighting in the form of a – for the first time, unbroken – light ring. The surface design of the sculpted bonnet also picks up on the contours of the BMW M kidney grille. Out of this emerges sharply cut flanks, a pair of power domes and a central indent, at the front of which is the BMW logo.

Dynamic silhouette, distinctive accents with historical references

The long bonnet and stretched passenger cell of the BMW XM form a distinctive two-box design. The raked windscreen and long rearward swooping roofline emphasise the coupé-like character. Its sporting aura is accentuated by a side window graphic that tapers towards the rear, bordered by a gold-coloured accent band. This feature with historical references brings a distinctive flourish to the sides of the car. Similar to the black strip running along the body of the BMW M1, the BMW XM has an accent band emerging from the front wheel arches, bearing “XM” lettering. As it approaches the D-pillar, the band turns upwards in a fresh imagining of the Hofmeister kink.

Borders painted in Black high-gloss along the body’s lower edges and around the wheel arches underscore the BMW XM’s ground clearance. The M exterior mirrors have a distinctive design with aerodynamically optimised contouring. The mirror caps and bases are painted in Black.

Muscular rear end with bold design features

Another nod to the BMW M1 can be found at the rear. There is a notable indent at the rear of the BMW XM’s roof and BMW logos have been engraved into the rear window. A special laser engraving technique ensures the logos stand out against the dark glass surface. Their arrangement recalls the BMW roundels positioned at the rear end of the legendary BMW M1.

The flat, near seamlessly fitted rear window and flared wheel arches accentuate the powerful stature of the BMW XM. The slim rear lights jut out strikingly from the body, creating an attention-grabbing L shape and extending well into the sides of the car. Like the turn indicators, the red of the rear lights only becomes visible when they are switched on. Three diagonal light strips on the flanks reference the BMW M GmbH brand logo, while their louvred structure recalls the rear view of the BMW M1.

Vertically arranged reflectors border the rear apron at either side. The diffuser elements integrated into the lower section of the rear apron are painted in Black high-gloss and framed by gold-coloured surrounds. A pair of tailpipes protrude from either side of the diffuser. This familiar design cue of M models has been reimagined for the BMW XM, with the hexagonal tailpipe trims stacked vertically for the first time. Model-specific air-directing elements in the underbody provide additional cooling for the exhaust system, ensuring optimal operating temperature at all times.

Over 50 BMW Individual special paint finishes to be available

Seven paint shades are available, including a stylish BMW Individual finish, with further options expected to be added to the selection in summer 2023. Customers will then also be able to choose from more than 50 BMW Individual special paint finishes.

The BMW XM can be ordered as an option with BMW Individual high-gloss Shadowline exterior trim with extended features, applying Black high-gloss to the accent band along the sides of the car, the BMW M kidney grille’s outer border and the surrounds for the diffuser elements.

M-specific controls and M multifunction seats for race car feel and long-distance comfort

Like the M-specific graphics of the BMW Curved Display and standard BMW Head-Up Display, the design of the controls enhances the racing feel in the driver’s seat. The model-specific M leather steering wheel features M buttons and shift paddles with carbon inlays and red plus and minus symbols. Trim elements in Black Chrome give the multifunction buttons a sophisticated look. The gear selector lever with its distinctive cut-out, integrated cascade lighting and Drivelogic buttons, centre console knee pads, M pedals and M driver’s footrest create the perfect BMW M recipe. The standard specification also includes illuminated brushed aluminium front and rear door sill plates bearing the M logo.

The BMW XM features M multifunction front seats as standard with electric adjustment for the seat position, head restraint height, thigh support, backrest angle, backrest width and backrest upper section, plus an illuminated M logo on the head restraints, pneumatic lumbar support adjustment and memory function. Seat heating is standard, along with seat ventilation and massage function for the front seats.

High-quality interior surfaces contribute to the cockpit’s exclusive appearance. The BMW Curved Display sits on a matt carbon decorative surface, repeated on the centre console, while M-typical carbon elements in the instrument panel combine with wide air vent surrounds in Pearl-effect Chrome. The surrounds of the outer air vents directly border the metal surfaces of the door control panels, also finished in Pearl-effect Chrome. The door openers and buttons for the electric windows, seat adjustment and memory function, central locking and tailgate opener, are all positioned on these panels.

Exclusive M Lounge luxury for rear seat occupants

A generous feeling of space, high-quality materials and extravagant design transform the rear of the BMW XM into an exclusive M Lounge. The rear seat bench offers two outer seats with high levels of comfort and a full-size space for a third centre passenger. Three-dimensional diamond quilting that extends into the door trim panels, diamond-shaped contours on the upper section of the backrest and integral head restraints give the rear seats a sporty appearance. The sides of the backrests extend into the door trim panels, enabling passengers in the outer rear seats to face towards each other. The included seat heating for the M Lounge includes these side panels as well as the seat surfaces and backrests. Quilted Alcantara cushions in the same colour as the seats with an inscribed M logo are also included.

The integrated middle seat armrest features cup holders with a cut-out that enables them to hold smartphones. A bespoke entertainment programme can be set up in the rear of the BMW XM with the standard Travel & Comfort System. Rear passengers can use the quick connectors on the backrests of the front seats with the Original BMW Accessories range to secure tablets and other personal devices. USB-C ports are also integrated into the backrests to charge these devices.

The three-dimensional prism structure of the BMW XM’s headliner, its Alcantara surface and discreet illumination give the interior an extravagant flavour. The headliner is bordered by more Alcantara surfaces that reach all the way to the front, rear and side window areas.

The standard ambient lighting includes discreet LED illumination for the instrument panel, centre console, door trim panels, footwells, speaker trim, and headliner. Fibre-optic light guides containing 100 LED units are integrated into the headliner’s border to enable constant or dynamic light effects within its sculptural design. The headliner illumination plays a central role in the Welcome and Goodbye show, while pulses of light signal an incoming phone call or the risk of a collision when opening a door.

Enhancing the feeling of privacy in the M Lounge, the BMW XM features a new generation sun protection glazing for the rear side windows which permits just 5% visible light transmission, offering protection for the interior against prying eyes. Acoustic glazing for the front and rear side windows also keeps ambient noise out of the cabin.

Vintage leather adds unique touch to interior surfaces and materials

Standard specification consists of BMW Individual Merino leather with interior and seat surfaces in Black and contrast stitching in Black Grey, while the upper section of the instrument panel and door shoulders are covered in black soft nappa leather. Like the headliner, the A, B and C pillars are also covered in Alcantara. Imitation leather with high-quality graining is used in the lower sections of the instrument panel and door trim panels as well as on the back of the front seats. BMW Individual Merino leather is available as an option with surfaces in Sakhir Orange for the seats, the centre console and the lower sections of the instrument panel and door trim panels.

The optional BMW Individual Merino leather trim with exclusive features is available in two colour combinations and provides an extravagant flourish. The seat surfaces, centre console, lower sections of the instrument panel and door trim panels, sculptural headliner and cushions for the rear passengers can be specified in either Silverstone or Deep Lagoon as an option.

Providing contrast are interior surfaces in Coffee Brown Vintage leather for the upper sections of the instrument and door trim panels, which have been processed using a new technique which deliberately emphasises the material’s natural characteristics rather than concealing them.

First-class comfort and functionality

The BMW XM features four-zone automatic climate control as standard. The cockpit’s central vents are extremely slim, slot-type items, while each of the outer air vents feature three slats in Black high-gloss. A separate control panel allows rear passengers to select their desired temperature independently. A standard nanoparticle filter keeps the air inside the vehicle free of virus-sized particles and allergens.

A completely flat storage compartment can be found under the boot lid, which opens and closes automatically. The rear of the load compartment cover is fixed to the boot lid and swings upwards when opened. Folding the rear 40:20:40 split backrest expands load capacity from 527 to 1,820 litres.

The standard Harman Kardon Surround Sound System consists of 16 speakers delivering 415W. The optional Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System with 20 speakers and 1,500W amplifier further elevates the listening experience. A digital seven-channel amplifier and four additional sound sources in the roof area generate a multi-layered 3D sound experience for all occupants.

BMW IconicSounds Electric adds an unmistakeable range of sounds

The BMW XM features BMW IconicSounds Electric as standard. Pressing the start/stop button initiates an inspiring acoustic tone that signals the car is ready to drive. During the journey, the M-specific electric drive sound provides feedback to every movement of the accelerator pedal.

The car’s soundtrack was developed as part of a collaboration between the BMW Group and film score composer Hans Zimmer. For the first time, the power delivery of the motor retains its aural accompaniment when the combustion engine is running. In Sport or Sport Plus drive system mode, a distinctive boost sound offers an acoustic experience of the electric motor’s performance.

Comprehensive driver assistance systems for ultimate comfort and safety

Standard specification includes Driving Assistant, which comprises Front Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning including lane return with steering assistance, Evasion Assistant, Alertness Assistant and Speed Limit Info system including no-overtaking indicator and manual Speed Limit Assist.

The optional Driving Assistant Professional introduces Active Cruise Control with Stop&Go function and the Steering and Lane Control Assistant. With the automatic Speed Limit Assist, route monitoring, traffic light recognition and Active Navigation, speed and steering movements can be adapted precisely to any traffic situation. The range of functions also includes the Emergency Lane and Emergency Stop Assistant, the Lane Change Assistant and Crossing Traffic Warning.

Parking Assistant Plus – included as standard – takes care of parking manoeuvres either parallel or perpendicular to the road. Its range of functions also includes Park Distance Control Active (PDC), Reversing Assist Camera and Reversing Assistant. Parking Assistant Plus adds Parking View, front and rear Panorama View and 3D View to the repertoire of functions. The driver can record high-definition videos up to 60 seconds in length while driving through spectacular countryside, for example, and then save them to a connected USB device. When triggered, the Anti-Theft Recorder activates the cameras on the front, rear and exterior mirrors of the BMW XM and sends a message to the customer’s smartphone.

BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant with new skills

BMW Operating System 8 unlocks additional skills for the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. Naturally formulated spoken instructions can now be used to adjust the air conditioning or control the driver assistance systems. When the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant is in use, graphics appear in the display in the right position for whoever is speaking, visualising how the system is listening.

YouTube streaming on the control display

The driver and front passenger in the BMW XM can enjoy video-on-demand services on the control display (est. from summer 2023), allowing them to pass the time while waiting for the vehicle to recharge or be refuelled. Starting with YouTube, the range of available services is set to expand as the BMW Group adds further third-party apps.

BMW Digital Key Plus is a full-functionality car key

The optional BMW Digital Key Plus enables customers to automatically lock and unlock their new BMW XM with their Apple iPhone using security-enhanced ultra-wideband (UWB) radio technology. There is no need to even remove their iPhone from their pocket as they approach the car. The owner can share BMW Digital Key Plus and therefore access to the vehicle with up to five other users.

Personalisation using the BMW ID and My BMW App

The BMW ID can now be used to store and share more personalised settings between vehicles, while the My BMW App acts as a universal digital interface, providing information on the vehicle’s status at any time, even permitting monitoring of the car’s immediate vicinity (Remote 3D View).