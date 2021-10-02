MS-RT, the design-led automotive engineering and manufacturing company with a track record for producing low volume, premium special edition models in the Commercial Vehicle sector, is taking full advantage of its enhanced partnership with Ford.

The recently solidified business relationship will see MS-RT not only move onto Ford’s Dagenham estate to undertake customisation of a range of stand-out Commercial Vehicle products, but also enables MS-RT to ‘lock up’ its logo with Ford’s Blue Oval, one of the most recognised brand marks in the world.

The senior MS-RT team is now working with Ford’s Commercial Vehicle engineering teams to deliver eye-cathcing MS-RT derivatives of the next generation Transit Custom and Ranger products.

This newly framed collaborative relationship signifies the growing bond between the two brands and offers assurance to all customers that Ford’s standards of product development are being met by MS-RT and upheld across the entire spectrum of MS-RT models.

Steve Cootes, MS-RT’s Commercial Director, said: “We are delighted to be working so closely with Ford, a company with whom I spent 23 years of my career in the industry. We bring a distinctive, stand-out and sporty brand of Commercial Vehicles to Ford’s range, and will continue to push boundaries to ensure that owners of MS-RT derivatives are the envy of the sector.”

Drawing on its close association with M-Sport, MS-RT currently produces three rally car design-inspired Commercial Vehicles for sale in the UK and Europe – the Transit Connect MS-RT, the Transit Custom MS-RT and the Ranger MS-RT, available through Ford’s Transit Specialist Dealer network.