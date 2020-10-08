Where you work has a huge impact on how you work — after all, you spend over one-third of your day at the office. Studies conducted by Gensler shows that a well-designed office space can foster healthy company culture and increase the productivity of employees by over 20%.

However, despite the studies and statistics, a significant number of employers still tend to overlook the design of the office space. It isn’t just about Feng Shui or crystals and manifestation; it’s about creating a welcoming work environment and getting the job done. By designing the right workspace, you can bolster your team’s morale, increase employee retention, and positively impact your company culture.

In this piece, we’ll walk you through three ways we enhance our company culture, by creating an office space that our employees love coming back to every single day. And maybe, you can implement them in your workspace too!

1. ‘Open’ space and ‘collaborative’ space are not the same thing

There’s no doubt that the official way of life is always evolving. Gone are the days when you’d walk into an office and see rows of isolated, yet identical cubicles.

A few years ago, when the millennials took over, an open floor plan seemed like the perfect solution. However, studies have shown that open offices are often associated with less productivity, higher stress levels, and low employee satisfaction. And that’s why, to combat this problem, businesses are now shifting towards implementing a collaborative office space.

A collaborative workspace is one that is designed, keeping in mind the different types of work activities your employees perform on a daily basis.

For instance, you can create personal spaces that employees can customize to fit their unique preferences, social areas for collaboration and bonding, meeting rooms for brainstorming sessions, and ‘thinking rooms’ for when they need some peace and quiet. You can also implement breakaway areas and fun features like pool and foosball tables to make the workspace more dynamic, in turn, encouraging employee interaction and promoting healthy company culture.

DID YOU KNOW? Employees who can move to different areas at work are 1.3 times more likely to be engaged than other employees. Source: Gallup survey

At The Scalers, we’ve implemented a collaborative workspace where teams can enjoy their own personal space that they can set-up according to their preferences. They also have access to a common area that has a foosball table, a pantry stocked with snacks and tea, and comfortable couches to kick back and relax. Our teams also get unlimited access to the meeting rooms, phone booths, and activity rooms.

2. An ergonomically designed workspace is key

When you’re planning your office space, comfort is one of the most critical parameters to consider. With most people spending 40+ hours at work every week, ergonomic workstations are the need of the hour.

In fact, many designers across the globe are introducing the concept of ‘hygge’ into their modern office designs. ‘Hygge’ is a Danish word that is defined as creating a mood of coziness and comfort, which is associated with wellness, contentment, and the feeling of home.

