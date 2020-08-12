Educational institutions are unquestionably the most important thing that we have. We have, unfortunately, entered into an epoch in which very few understand the importance of education, and through the fervent pursuit of hedonism, we find education forsaken again and again. Education is just as relevant today as it was to the people of Assyria or Babylon. With the advent of the internet came an entire generation, disenfranchised and anarchistic, who instead of education, spend twelve or thirteen hours a day staring at their phones, and the rest admiring themselves in the mirror. This page will hope to offer the importance of education in today’s world and the benefits it can have for wider society. There are so many societal ailments that education can cure, yet are left ignored, and begin to metastasize and grow into indomitable adversaries that corrupt and pervert our youth.

Here is the importance of education in today’s world.

Higher Learning

In the past, you may have had trouble answering the question put forward in the title of this article. Now, however, by deciding to browse this site, your question should hopefully find itself answered. Many of our societal ailments can be cured by simply attending an institution of higher learning; the process in which you pick a higher-learning institution has become complicated and confusing, however. Thankfully, there exist ranking websites that can easily dispel any misinformation and encourage you to attend higher learning and study.

Ranking websites can help you to make a decision on which university you will attend, so be sure to consult them if you are considering attending a university course. Universities vary widely, and some, quite frankly, should be closed down. Make an informed choice about your place of study to ensure you receive a good education.

Judgment

Our judgments have become clouded by frivolous lifestyles and want for material goods. Many of us lack the understanding or ability to rationalize our actions and choose to cater to the whims of our reptilian brain, as opposed to that which has our best interests in heart. Our judgment can only be restored by focusing on education and cultivating knowledge. The judgment and decisions that we make today will impact future generations; the only way to preserve them from our generation’s misfortune is to focus on education and inform young people of the mistakes they are making.

Racism

Racism is undoubtedly the biggest scourge of the 21st century and has been something that has long existed, as many will know. Unfortunately, there exist many things pertaining to this subject seldom known outside of academic circles. The only way to combat racism is education. If those who are, by all accounts, considered racist were to attend educational institutes and engage in academic discourse and debate, they would soon realize the stupidity behind racism and how it is was orchestrated entirely to widen the wallets of those seeking to dehumanize people.

Careers

Many of the youth of this generation are very unconcerned with careers and choose to live off of their parents, providing for themselves through begging and handouts. While this is not a reflection of the entire generation, it certainly is a reflection of a large proportion of it. Education is the only cure to this, and those teenagers and young adults can find what they are looking for in the world in the pages of a book. Education is something that must be offered to them in a way that caters specifically to the individual, rather than being forced upon them.

Laziness

Laziness is another scourge that is rampant in the 21st century. Everything has become so suddenly easy, and people are able to sit around all day from the comfort of their living-room, order food to their front door, and beguile away their time needlessly through vain pursuits. Laziness is something that must be rooted out and crushed. Unfortunately, this is nearly impossible, as people no longer want to pursue an education and would rather watch television and play on their phones in their underwear. Laziness can be counteracted with education, and that is why it is important to make education available to everybody and something that is achieved by anyone and anywhere.

Education should not be inclusive and should not exclude people from different classes and ethnicities. Education is for the people, and when we realize that, only then can we change the way the world is.

Now you know several reasons that education is so important and relevant, now more than ever. Education should be pursued by everybody in the entire world, notwithstanding mental and physical conditions.