Director: Matthew Vaughn

Based on the Comic Book “The Secret Service” by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons

Produced by: Matthew Vaughn, David Reid, Adam Bohling

Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance

As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in THE KING’S MAN.

THE KING’S MAN

ARRIVES IN UK CINEMAS

FEBRUARY 2020