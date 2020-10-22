Due to phenomenal demand RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq The World Tour – the biggest drag show on the planet – has added an extra special Yorkshire coast date for 2021.

The smash-hit live stage show, which has sold out arenas around the globe, sashays into Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Sunday June 20 for its only outdoor date in the UK.

Tickets go on general sale from www.scarboroughopenairtheatre. com at 9am Friday October 9.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq The World sensationally mixes music, comedy and lavish set pieces to create the biggest, brashest and utterly glorious party night of the year.

Acclaimed for its amazing production values, this is the fourth iteration of the ground-breaking tour in the UK and Europe. The show for 2021 sees an experiment gone wrong which sends Drag Race judge and Strictly Come Dancing star Michelle Visage spiraling through time with no way of returning “home”.

The audience will join newly crowned Season 12 Drag Race winner Jaida Essence Hall, Asia O’Hara, Kameron Michaels, Plastique Tiara, Vanessa Vanjie and Yvie Oddly, along with stars from the latest US, UK, and Canadian Seasons, as they journey through iconic periods of history in the hope they will find their way back to the present day.

The Scarborough OAT date is one of three very special shows in the UK which have been added to the European leg of the World Tour and is presented by Cuffe and Taylor and US-based Voss Events. The team are also taking the show to Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena on Friday June 18 and Brighton Centre on Saturday June 19.

Scarborough Open Air Theatre programmer Peter Taylor said: “We are delighted to be able to bring RuPaul’s Drag Race’s World Tour to Scarborough. The demand for tickets across the UK and Europe has been phenomenal.

“The show is always a huge hit and we are really looking forward to be working with the Voss Events team to present what will be an outrageously entertaining evening on the beautiful Yorkshire coast.

“This is going to be an unmissable party night and arguably the most lavish production we have staged at Scarborough OAT since we welcomed Britney Spears and Kylie to the venue! If you like a great night out with friends you will not want to miss this!”

For more information about the RuPaul Drag Race World Tour visit www.WerqTheWorld.com