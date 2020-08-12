Made with at least 20 percent recycled materials, the Nike Sportswear Recycled Canvas pack takes a sustainable design approach to classic Swoosh silhouettes. Specifically, recycled canvas uppers, with yarn derived of post-industrial Nike textile waste, bring sustainable craft to a men’s and women’s take on the Nike Air Force 1 ’07, Nike Air Max 90, Nike Air Max 95, Nike Daybreak-Type and Nike Cortez. In addition, Flyleather swooshes and backtabs — made from at least 50 percent leather fibers, recycled foam tongues and laces are used across the pack, while the Cortez and Daybreak-Type employ Crater foam in their midsoles.

The pack is the latest installation to NIKE, Inc.’s ever-growing Move to Zero journey toward zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport, highlighted most recently by Nike’s Air VaporMax 2020 Flyknit, Space Hippie and Revival lines, the Jordan Brand Crater collection and Converse Crater and Renew footwear.

The Nike Sportswear Recycled Canvas pack releases August 20 on nike.com and the Nike App.