Dog lovers know that a new puppy can bring great joy to your life, but they can also be a handful. However, one side effect of the coronavirus pandemic was that a lot of people found themselves at home with plenty of time to housebreak, train, and most importantly bond with a new canine companion. The surge in interest in pet ownership has led to breeders and rescues alike having a shortage of adorable puppies, which created a new opportunity for online scam artists.

Stolen Images Lead to Stolen Funds

The scam is simple. The scammer creates a listing on an online marketplace saying they have one or more puppies available for adoption. The listing is accompanied by cute photos and videos of irresistible pups. The would-be adopter contacts the seller to express their interest and a deal is made. Of course, because of the pandemic, there’s no possibility to meet the puppy before adopting, let alone meet the seller face-to-face. Instead, the seller asks that in addition to the adoption fee, a courier be hired to deliver the sweet dog to their new home.

After the adopter pays the fee, they wait eagerly for their new puppy, but sadly, no pet ever arrives. The puppy never existed — or rather, it did, but it didn’t belong to the seller.

These scammers often steal photos and videos from the internet, sometimes even choosing especially adorable dogs with their own Instagram accounts!

How to Avoid this Online Scam

If you want to avoid a broken heart and lost funds, there are a few steps you can take to avoid this doggone online scam.

First, learn how to do a simple reverse image search. This can help you learn if the puppy photos were stolen.

Second, carefully examine the listing and any communication for anything that seems not quite right. For instance, do the photos appear to be of different dogs? Is the seller contacting you from another country? Is the dog being offered for a much lower price than other puppies of the same breed?

Third, ask for live video of the puppy. A legitimate breeder should be comfortable doing a video call with you in order for you to meet them and your puppy. If they are only willing to send you photos or pre-recorded video, it’s a pretty good sign that they don’t actually have the puppy! Note that the presence of a puppy doesn’t mean the absence of a scam: some scammers actually steal puppies and resell them, so look for other warning signs even if you get to see a live, adorable puppy.

Fourth, be immediately wary of any unusual and highly specific payment requests. If the seller will only accept payment in the form of a bank transfer, or bitcoin, or a stack of gift cards, be worried! This is a very common online scam tactic as these forms of payment don’t offer the buyer as many protections.

Don’t be afraid to do your research on the seller, either. If they are a legitimate breeder, they should have a website and they should be able to provide you with information on the dam and the sire. If they’re a backyard breeder, they should still have a social media presence with pics of their dogs. And any dog rescue group will have an online presence, too.

Some sellers may try to give you a sob story, suggesting that they need to “rehome” a perfectly healthy and well-behaved puppy due to circumstances beyond their control (job loss, illness, allergies). Be wary of these stories, too. Most breeders and rescues would prefer to take a puppy back and find it a new home rather than having the owner rehome it to a random stranger.

Using these simple tips, you should be able to avoid this online scam and the disappointment it brings.