Singing songs of exuberant, youthful hope, The Lathums bring on even more reasons to be cheerful with fans around the UK getting another chance to grab tickets for their unmissable, rapid sell-out tour. The tipped-for-greatness four-piece make a statement by adding a HUGE ‘homecoming’ show at Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse this October to their expanded and rescheduled 2021 Tour, alongside a debut at Glasgow’s legendary Barrowland Ballroom – plus their biggest London show to date at the O2 Forum Kentish Town



The BBC Sound Poll-tipped four-piece’s last headline tour in February 2020, selling out in just 60 seconds, saw them play the same cities in 300-person capacity venues including King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut, Night and Day Café and Omeara. Having also torn through fastest sell out records at both Leicester’s O2 Academy 2 and Stoke’s Sugarmill, demand to join The Lathums’ generation-defining live experience grows at a pace equal to the band’s songwriting stature.



With a total of eight dates upgraded to bigger venues, four brand new dates and nine shows at existing venues moved from April and May to new nights this winter, the full list of The Lathums 2021 UK Headline Tour dates are as follows:

Wed 29 Sep Newcastle, O2 Academy*

Thu 30 Sep Birmingham, O2 Institute*

Sat 2 Oct Nottingham, Rock City*

Mon 4 Oct Cambridge, Junction

Tue 5 Oct Brighton, Concorde

Thu 7 Oct London, O2 Forum Kentish Town*

Fri 8 Oct Southampton, The 1865

Sat 9 Oct Bristol, SWX

Mon 11 Oct Sheffield, O2 Academy*

Tue 12 Oct Leeds, O2 Academy*

Thu 14 Oct Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom*

Sat 16 Oct Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse*

Fri 12 Nov Hull, Social – SOLD OUT^

Sun 14 Nov Leicester, O2 Academy 2 – SOLD OUT^

Mon 15 Nov Stoke, Sugarmill – SOLD OUT^

Tue 16 Nov Cardiff, Globe SOLD OUT^

Wed 17 Nov Oxford O2 Academy 2 – SOLD OUT^

Fri 3 Dec Dunfermline, PJ Molloys – SOLD OUT^

Sat 4 Dec Dundee, Fat Sam’s^

Mon 6 Dec Aberdeen, The Lemon Tree – SOLD OUT^

Tue 7 Dec Edinburgh, The Liquid Room – SOLD OUT^

*Upgraded and Rescheduled Dates

^Rescheduled Dates



Tickets for all venues go onsale via www.gigsandtours.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.thelathums.com. All previously purchased tickets remain valid for rescheduled dates.



With stepping-stone singles, All My Life and I See Your Ghost, seeing the Wigan band safely across the torrents of live music’s lost year, The Lathums also dug out positives during the trauma of Covid in their UK Album Chart debut with the vinyl-only EP compilation, The Memories We Make. The dreams kept coming true as they invaded the nation’s front rooms as guests on Later… With Jools Holland as well as breaking into BBC Radio One’s Introducing Playlist.



2021, all being well, appears to present open goals for the band made up of old soul, literary front man, Alex Moore, vintage guitar-obsessed, multi-instrumentalist Scott Concepcion, wild man Johnny Cunliffe on bass and the chill metronome, Ryan Durrans behind the drums. Quoting influences as head-scratchingly disparate as The Housemartins, The Ramones and Patsy Cline, the band is rumoured to have completed their debut album in the company of producers, James Skelly (The Coral) and Chris Taylor at Parr Street Studios, Liverpool.



In addition to their own headline tour, The Lathums are also looking forward to rescheduled support dates in the UK and Europe with Blossoms and domestic engagements with Paul Weller.



