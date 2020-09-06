Lister Motor Company takes the covers off Britain’s fastest and most powerful SUV – the Stealth

Power comes from a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine producing 666bhp and 881Nm of torque, while 0-60mph takes a mere 3.6 seconds with a top speed of 195mph

Ultimate British SUV offers unrivalled blend of exclusivity, style and headlining performance at a price undercutting all of its rivals

Production is limited to just 100 units with prices starting from £109,950

Unlimited bespoke options and a class-leading Warrantywise-backed seven-year warranty

26 August 2020

Lister Motor Company, Britain’s oldest racing car company, has taken the wraps off Britain’s fastest and most powerful SUV – the Lister Stealth. Based on the already dynamic Jaguar F-PACE SVR, the 666bhp Stealth is the latest in a long line of stunning, hand-crafted and bespoke products from the Cambridgeshire manufacturer – a lineage spanning nearly seven decades.

Lister’s renowned skill for creating exclusive and luxurious, high-performance cars is already evidenced with the introduction of the Jaguar F-TYPE SVR based LFT-666 coupe and LFT-C convertible. Now, Lister enhances that reputation further with the mind-blowing power and speed of the Stealth.

To claim the title of Britain’s fastest SUV, the Stealth required a thorough update to the 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine found in the factory F-PACE SVR. Lister’s core DNA of performance and driving enjoyment is abundant within the Stealth. The company’s team of highly experienced engineers set to work on the engine and cooling system to ensure it delivers an outstanding 666bhp and 881Nm of torque – a 22% increase over the standard car.

The process began with a custom-built intercooler and high-performance air filtration system for optimising combustion temperatures and airflow into the unit. Upgraded dual supercharger pulleys have the cumulative effect of forcing more air into the combustion chamber for unrivalled levels of performance for this vehicle segment.

Like in the LFT-666 and LFT-C, Lister’s Engineering Team have applied the brand’s proprietary Lister Engine Management System to the Stealth, modifying the programme mapping throughout the process to exploit the Stealth’s full capabilities. The result is a five-seat SUV that can deliver a devilish 666bhp with ease.

The Stealth will accelerate with the same urgency as a modern supercar and keep on going to its top speed of 195mph. In a sprint from 0-60mph, the Stealth takes a mere 3.6 seconds, making it not only the fastest accelerating SUV Britain has ever produced, but also the most powerful to date. The Stealth adds proof to its claim of being Britain’s fastest SUV after recently beating the Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin Vantage and McLaren 570 GT in a drag race at the renowned testing ground, VMAX200.

The Lister Stealth showcases its intent with a number of handmade bodywork enhancements that not only exude visual appeal but also contribute to the car’s aerodynamic performance and engine cooling. The redesigned carbon fibre front bumper features two large air intakes to aid airflow into the engine, while the front splitter increases aerodynamic efficiency at speed while adding to the Stealth’s dynamic handling. Uprated brakes, front and rear, ensure the Stealth stops as well as it accelerates.

A large carbon fibre rear diffuser sits in the middle of an exclusively sculpted rear bumper, creating additional downforce in tandem with the front splitter. Lister has also fitted a custom-designed, stainless-steel exhaust system complete with carbon fibre tips delivering gains in overall power output, giving the Stealth an unmistakable and thunderous soundtrack.

Completing the distinctive exterior look are matching side skirts and wider wheel arches to give the Stealth its purposeful stance. This is all complemented by bespoke, Lister-designed 23-inch Vossen forged wheels – the only element of the Lister Stealth not made in the UK.

No expense has been spared in the design of the Stealth’s sumptuous interior. Alongside performance, luxury is one of the hallmarks of every Lister model.

The Stealth features the highest-grade Bridge of Weir Nappa leather interior that is tailored to every customer’s specification. Up to 36 individual colour choices are available with a further 90 different stitching options covering all aspects of the cabin from the seatbelts, sport seats, dashboard, steering wheel and roof lining. With this level of customisation available, each Lister will boast its own unique identity that’s truly personal to each owner.

As with all Lister models, exclusivity is guaranteed. Just 100 examples of the UK’s fastest and most powerful SUV are earmarked for production worldwide. Prices start from £109,950 for this ultimate expression of luxury, practicality and performance, with client consultation appointments available via the Lister website.

Warrantywise, the UK’s best used car warranty, provides complete peace of mind for customers with an incredible and unprecedented seven-year warranty for this class of performance luxury SUV.

Lawrence Whittaker, CEO of The Lister Motor Company, said: “Creating Britain’s fastest SUV is not without its challenges, but our in-house design and development team have created a truly unique and world-class product with the Lister Stealth. The launch of the Stealth continues our track record of creating bespoke, beautiful cars that major on performance, luxury and most of all owner and driver enjoyment, with a price point that significantly undercuts the competitors in this marketplace.”

