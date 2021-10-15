The growing focus on high beauty standards has led to an increase in the demand for botox injection. In fact, in 2020,over 4 million people turned to this treatment to restore a more youthful appearance, according to the National Plastic Surgery Statistics. Botox, botulinum toxin, is a purified protein solution injected to reduce frown lines or treat other health issues. It’s a minimally invasive treatment whose primary purpose is to preserve the user’s appearance. Botox use goes beyond aesthetics, and some of its benefits include:

It Helps Manage Hyperhidrosis

Botox injection can help stop hyperhidrosis, excessive sweating that soaks up your clothes. People with this condition may even sweat while on rest, even on cooler days. If your antiperspirant fails to work, speak to your doctor about trying out Botox treatment. When you inject botox in areas of the body that commonly sweats, like the armpits, feet, or hands, it blocks the nerves that activate sweat glands.

Note that when the body notices an increase in temperature, the nervous system activates the sweat glands to cool the body. But for people with hyperhidrosis, the nerves signaling sweat glands remain excessively active. Botox mainly paralyzes these overactive nerves to prevent sweating. If you need to use botox to manage hyperhidrosis, you will have to repeat the procedure after a few months, but this is worth considering the risks of walking around in damp clothes and shoes all day.

Botox Injection Reduces Migraines

If you experience headaches for over 15 days in a month, you may want to take a Botox injection. According to a study, most people who took two Botox shots experienced fewer migraines each month. Botox works by blocking the neurotransmitters that transmit the pain signals to your brain before they get to the nerve endings in your head. It also reduces sensitivity to light and nausea, making migraines more manageable. For migraine treatment, you can have a Botox injection on the forehead, neck, or shoulder, and you might need two to three shots to see significant results.

Botox Can Treat Several Eye Issues

The Botox injection can treat blepharospasm, involuntary eyelid movement. The treatment also works well for lazy eyes. These conditions are very distracting, uncomfortable, painful at times, and they can interfere with your vision. Botox disrupts nerve messages to the muscles, causing paralysis, which corrects twitching and blepharospasm. Your doctor will inject Botox below and above the eyelids. Most patients experience the full effects within a week. In other conditions like a crossed eye, whereby one eye turns in a different direction from the other, Botox injection helps relax the muscles, which straightens the eye and corrects blurred vision. The same happens for the lazy eye.

It Treats Bell’s Palsy

Bell’s Palsy causes abrupt facial paralysis. This mainly happens due to inflammation, compression, or swelling of the facial muscles, resulting in pain and discomforts. Injecting botox helps relax the tightened up muscles and restores the normal facial symmetry.

Botox is Eliminates Wrinkles and Dynamic Lines

As people grow older, the skin shows some negative signs of aging, like wrinkles and lines. This happens due to a decrease in the level of collagen in the body, the protein responsible for a solid skin structure. Once the collagen level decreases, the skin begins to stretch out, and repeated facial expressions cause dynamic lines.

When you inject small amounts of Botox into the affected areas, it paralyzes the wrinkle-causing muscles and relaxes them. The skin on top of the muscle will begin to smoothen over time. You can inject Botox to eliminate wrinkles and lines on the cheeks, around the mouth, or the eye’s corners. Most people begin to see the effects after 48 hours, and the results can last between three to five months.

Botox Injection Reduces Arthritis Pain

Studies also show that Botox reduces arthritis pain and improves joints functionality. It blocks the transmission of the chemicals that relay information from the nerves to the brain, reducing pain and stiffness for up to six months.

Botox Treats Drooping Brow

With age, the upper eyelid tissues begin to sag, and if they fall below the brow bone, they can give you a tired, angry or sad look even when you are awake and happy. This may also affect your vision. A Botox shot at the end of the eyebrows relaxes the muscle between the brows and smoothens the skin. The forehead muscles then pull the muscles between the eyebrows to open up the eyes.

It’s an Effective Treatment for Patients With Overactive Bladder

A person with an overactive bladder experiences a sudden and uncontrollable urge to urinate. Such people may even experience incontinence which is very embarrassing. After getting a Botox injection, the bladder muscles will relax, giving you more time to get to the bathroom without leaks. Relaxing the muscles also increases the bladder capacity. Botox calms the nerves that overstimulate your bladder muscles, reducing the number of times you feel the urge to urinate. These effects can last for up to eight months.

Botox Helps in Stroke Management

After a stroke, miscommunication between the brain and muscles causes stiffness, also known as spasticity. When this affects the hands or legs, it becomes difficult for stroke patients to engage in daily activities. Botox can help reduce pain and short-term muscle spasticity after a stroke. It relaxes and soothes the muscles improving muscle tone and function.

The Bottom Line

Botox injection can help eliminate any visible signs of aging from your face and treat muscle-related conditions. Though not permanent, Botox treatment offers effective results that can last between three to eight months. It’s a safe procedure, but always ensure that you receive the injection from an experienced, certified, and adequately trained provider. Depending on the area that requires treatment, the injection only takes about 10 to 15 minutes. You can get back to your daily activities immediately after the treatment though you might feel some pain at the injection site. If you still have doubts about Botox treatment, check out this page for more information.