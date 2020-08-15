The common phrase that we are what we eat is true to the letter. If you mind your health just a tiny bit, you know all too well how it is important to watch your diet. Now, there are many kinds of diets based on the kinds of foods included and their proportions. Among these, the ketogenic diet is increasingly becoming popular, owing to the many health benefits it is known to provide.

Basically, the keto diet means eating meals high in fats, low in carbs, and moderate in protein, of course, with fruits and veggies in some servings. From helping with weight loss to enhancing your energy levels and improving your heart health, here are some of the many benefits of doing a keto diet.

Enhancing Weight Loss

One of the major benefits of the keto diet is that it can help you lose weight. During your Keto journey, your body adapts to burning fats rather than glucose for energy. Ketogenic foods fill up a person, which in turn reduces hunger-stimulating hormones. The liver converts fatty acids into ketones, which suppresses the hunger hormone. It also increases the production of cholecystokinin (CCK), which tricks the brain into believing that you have eaten. This process lowers your appetite.

Some foods you can include in your keto diet to enhance fat loss may include nuts, leafy greens, garlic, eggs, mustard, vinegar, and fermented food like sauerkraut and kimchi. Protein powders and keto shakes are particularly helpful for your diet to effectively put your body into ketosis. Ketosis is when your body uses stored fats as the primary source of fuel. As a result, you burn a lot of fats, leading to weight loss. A good keto shake should be full of fat, have some protein, and shouldn’t have any added sugar.





Improves Heart Health

Fats put our heart health at risk, but healthy fats protect our hearts from cardiovascular diseases. Avocados are a healthy fat since it reduces cholesterol. High levels of blood triglycerides are related to coronary heart disease. Triglycerides are a type of fat (lipid) found in your blood. When you eat, your body converts any calories it doesn’t need to use right away into triglycerides. Since you eat fewer carbs and more healthy fat on keto, this high-fat low-carb diet can help protect your blood pump from heart diseases.

Improves Skin Tone and Acne

Acne has various causes, with blood sugar being one of them. Carbohydrates, proteins, and fats cause allergies that manifest on the skin. Research suggests that the keto diet can help fight acne and smoothen skin complexion. Nonetheless, the keto diet may have several effects on your skin, both positive and negative. When on Keto, it does not mean that you will one day wake up to a smooth, glowing, and perfectly oiled skin. It is a process and will depend on your eating habits as well as the proponents of your diet.

Fuels and Strengthens Your Brain

Research has proven that ketones are a more coherent source of energy as compared to glucose. These neuroprotective benefits reinforce and cushion the brain and nerve cells. By the way, did you know that the brain is the body’s fattiest organ? Consisting of 60% fats, it consequently needs some healthy fats to keep it functional. In addition to helping improve memory, research has shown that a keto diet can help shield the brain from cognitive decline.

Also worth mentioning is that amidst all these benefits, the keto diet can have a few side effects and risks too. For instance, some people may experience constipation, nausea, and fatigue. A prolonged keto lifestyle is also associated with health problems such as fatty liver, mineral deficiency, and kidney stones.

Especially if you are pregnant or have an underlying health condition like diabetes or kidney problems, it is important to consult your doctor first before embarking on your keto journey. Other than the ones mentioned, a keto diet can also help reduce inflammation, increase your energy levels, and stabilize blood sugar. To get the most out of the keto diet, it is important to do it in moderation and with your doctor’s go-ahead.