EQA 300 4MATIC and EQA 350 4MATIC on sale now, with first deliveries arriving from Summer 2021

Prices start from £48,495 for the EQA 300 4MATIC AMG Line, and from £49,995 for the EQA 350 4MATIC AMG Line

Choice of three equipment levels: AMG Line; AMG Line Premium; AMG Line Premium Plus

The all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQA has added two more versions to the line up, now offering EQA 300 4MATIC and an EQA 350 4MATIC alongside the existing EQA 250.

The EQA 300 4MATIC is a dual-motor all-wheel drive fully electric compact SUV. With 228 hp this powertrain offers increased performance with the usability and practicality of a 4MATIC all wheel drive system. Prices start from £48,495 for the EQA 300 4MATIC AMG Line.

The EQA 350 4MATIC also uses dual electric motors which provide 292 hp and mean it can travel from 0 to 62 mph in 6.0 seconds. The dual-motor set-up also utilises a 4MATIC system adding capability and confidence to the driving experience.

Both models have a useable battery capacity of 66.5 kWh, and have an all-electric range of 264 miles (depending on equipment level). Mercedes me Charge is standard for three years with discounted IONITY rapid-charging for one year.

The AMG Line model adds AMG Line bodystyling; 18″ AMG 5-spoke light-alloy wheels AMG bodystyling including AMG front apron with integrated air curtain and AMG rear apron with diffusor optics; black panel radiator grille with twin-blade design in chrome and lluminated door sills with ‘EQA’ lettering. Prices for the EQA 300 4MATIC AMG Line start from £48,495 and £49,995 for the EQA 350 4MATIC AMG Line.

For an additional £3,000 the AMG Line Premium model line includes 19-inch AMG five-twin-spoke alloy wheels; electrically-operated panoramic glass sunroof; Keyless-Go Comfort package; augmented reality navigation system; advanced sound system; and wireless charging for compatible smartphones.

The Premium Plus package includes the above equipment, but adds 20-inch AMG multi-spoke alloy wheels; Parking package with 360° camera; electrically adjustable damping suspension with speed-sensitive steering; Burmester Surround Sound System; electrically adjustable front seats with memory function; head-up display; and MBUX Interior Assistant with gesture control. Premium Plus costs an additional £6,000 over AMG Line.

The key data[1]