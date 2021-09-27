Following on from the successful event in 2020, MEF CONNECTS WHOLESALE is returning for a two-day virtual event this September.

The focus will be on industry topics and opportunities that support the mobile wholesale business today and will map out the wholesale industry of tomorrow.

Speakers include a range of experts and analysts from across the mobile ecosystems, who will also provide insights and lively interactive sessions, including:

– how carriers can embrace the 5G opportunity, both in terms of the infrastructure to enable 5G, and the wholesale solutions 5G can provide

– the future of roaming

– the future of wholesale messaging

– making Money with OTTs

– is a new wholesale business models emerging

– new revenue streams

– the role of Number Information Services (NIS) across wholesale voice and messaging

– should we move from Individual Protection to a Collective Defence Network

– how is billing & charging evolution disrupting roaming?

– the evolution of IoT and its impact on wholesale business models

– the evolution of voice towards cloudification

– wholesale fraud and security

– latest initiatives to improve cross-carrier business efficiency in the industry.

To see the full agenda, list of confirmed speakers, and to register, visit the mobile ecosystem forum website, https://mobileecosystemforum.com/events_/mef-connects-wholesale-2/

Registration is free and the entire event will take place online.

ABOUT MEF

MEF (Mobile Ecosystem Forum) is a global trade body established in 2000 and headquartered in the UK with members across the world. As the impartial voice of the mobile ecosystem, it focuses on cross-industry best practices, anti-fraud and monetisation. The Forum provides its members with global and cross-sector platforms for networking, collaboration and advancing industry solutions.

