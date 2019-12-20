Photographer and Sony Europe Imaging Ambassador, Terry Donnelly used Sony’s Animal Eye AF and real time tracking camera features to take some lovely pictures of a seal colony in Donna Nook, Lincolnshire.

Using Sony’s α7R IV camera, Terry was able to capture seals in their natural habitat recently, including the incredible moment a new-born pup saw the world for the first time.

Every year in November and December, the grey seals are famously known to arrive on the North Sea coast to have their pups.

The α7R IV camera supports Real-time Eye AF, which employs artificial intelligence to detect and process eye location data in real-time, which then stays locked onto the subject’s eye with extreme precision. It’s available for both animal and human subjects.

The innovative α7R IV full-frame mirrorless camera can shoot full resolution images at up to 10 fps with continuous, accurate AF/AE tracking for up to approximately 7 seconds in full-frame, full-resolution mode, and approx. three seconds in APS-C crop mode delivering 26.2MP images. These high-speed options all ensure that fast moving subjects can be captured with extreme accuracy and incredible image detail.

Additionally, Sony is pleased to announce that the α7R IV retail price of £3,499 is now available with a £350 trade-in bonus at photography retailers from the 1st December until January 31st. A deal worth investigating if your into your wildlife photography and looking to upgrade your kit!