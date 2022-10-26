The morning routine is an integral part of any woman’s day. It sets the tone for the day and helps to build productive habits. According to a study by the Huffington Post, women who have a morning routine are twice as likely to report feeling happy and satisfied with their lives. Additionally, having a morning routine can help you stay productive and achieve your goals.

One of the most important things to consider when creating a morning routine is what time you wake up. You want to ensure that you give yourself enough time to complete your tasks. Most women need between 45 minutes and an hour to prepare for the day. However, a few additions to the morning routine can help you make the most of your time and enhance your sacred ritual. Here are a few of them.

Yoga

Many people are surprised to learn that yoga can be part of a morning routine. However, there are many benefits to doing yoga in the morning. Yoga can help you wake up your body and mind and prepare for the day. It can also help to improve your flexibility and strength. Additionally, research has shown that yoga can help to reduce stress and anxiety. If you’re new to yoga, plenty of resources are available to help you get started.

If yoga isn’t your thing, consider adding some other form of exercise to your morning routine. Exercise is a great way to increase your heart rate and start your day positively. A quick walk around the block or a few minutes of stretching can make a big difference in how you feel throughout the day.

Journaling

Another great addition to your morning routine is journaling. Journaling can help you process your thoughts and feelings and can be a great way to release any negativity from the day before. Additionally, journaling can help you set intentions for the day ahead. You can start with just a few minutes of writing each morning.

It doesn’t have to be a full page- write down whatever comes to mind. If you’re struggling to get started, consider prompts such as:

What am I grateful for today?

What are my intentions for today?

What is one thing I can do today to make myself proud?

A dream journal can also be a great addition to your morning routine. People only hold onto about 20% of their dreams, so writing them down can help you better process and understand them.

Hair Care Routine

Nothing is more irritating for women when they’re running late and have to deal with their hair. A great way to avoid this is to add a hair care routine to your morning routine. It can help you save time and ensure that your hair looks its best.

Most women have a skincare routine integrated into their morning rituals, which is excellent. However, don’t forget about your hair! A good hair care routine can help keep your locks healthy and shiny. Add a few minutes to shampoo, condition, and style your hair each morning.

You can also invest in a hair straightening conditioner to help reduce frizz and save time in the morning. Wet hair might be one of the most challenging things to deal with in the morning, so make sure you give yourself enough time to style it accordingly.

Skincare Routine

Your skin is your largest organ, so taking care of it is essential. A skincare routine is a great way to do this. It can help you cleanse and hydrate your skin, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

A skincare routine doesn’t have to be complicated or time-consuming. Cleansing, toning and moisturizing your skin each morning can make a big difference. You can also add a serum or face oil to your routine if you’d like. Just remember to give yourself enough time to apply everything evenly.

Makeup Routine

If you wear makeup, consider adding it to your morning routine. It can help you feel more put together and boost your confidence. Make sure you give yourself enough time to apply your makeup evenly.

You don’t need to wear a full face of makeup every day. Just a few essential products can make a big difference. For example, concealer can help to brighten up your under-eye area, while mascara can help to make your eyes look wider.

If you’re short on time, consider doing a quick 5-minute makeup routine. You’re good to go by applying a little concealer, mascara, and lip balm.

Final Thoughts

There you have a few things to consider adding to your morning routine. Remember that everyone is different; find what works best for you and stick with it. With a little trial and error, you’ll be able to create a morning routine that sets you up for success each day.