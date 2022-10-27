A FAVOURITE Tyneside restaurant has announced its first new site as part of its plans to grow its brand, with a major scheme for Middlesbrough.

A proposal to transform the former Kalinka bar and nighclub at the corner of Exchange Square into The Muddler is due to be submitted in the near future.

And if approved, the venue -in part of Commerce House – will become a 100 seater pan-Asian restaurant and cocktail bar, with a private dining area in the domed space on the top floor.

The ambitious scheme for the Grade II listed building also includes an outside mezzanine level at the back, with additional seating facing onto Exchange Square.

It is hoped once planning and licensing applications are in place, that the venue will open in April 2023.

Newcastle’s The Muddler is one of the city’s most popular restaurant and occupies a prime location at Grey Street, opposite the Theatre Royal.

It’s authentic and high quality of dim sum, Asian style tapas and more substantial dishes have been a huge hit and it is hoped to replicate this winning formula in Middlesbrough.

Neill Winch, CEO of Danieli Group which owns The Muddler brand, believes it is a great move.

“When we sat the investment that has been made in Middlesbrough’s Historic Quarter and the real steps that have been taken to revitalise the area, we knew this was a great location for us,” said Neill.

“It fits perfectly with The Muddler brand and we hope that we will be something very different to the town in terms of both the food we offer and the high quality of the setting.

.”We think Exchange Square is a great spot and hopefully our commitment will be a catalyst to encourage other good quality leisure operators into the area.”

Middlesbrough Mayor Andy Preston said: “Fantastic things are happening in Middlesbrough.

“We are winning investment, creating jobs and bringing new life and energy to the town.

“I’m really pleased to see this coming to the heart of our Historic Quarter and grateful to the people behind it for showing such confidence in Middlesbrough.

“I know that Teessiders and visitors to our area will love it.”

The Danieli Group is now currently looking at other sites across the region as part of its plans to expand into other locations.