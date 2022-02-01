Sharpened exterior design features add more style, excitement and elegance

Trio of body styles all available with six-cylinder and V8 petrol engines

Convenience and connectivity optimised with a larger 12.3-inch Central Information Display

Priced from £72,225 RRP, with orders now open and deliveries beginning in Spring

BMW has evolved the profile of its luxury sports cars – the BMW 8 Series Coupé, Convertible, and Gran Coupé, with striking design revisions and specification enhancements that strengthen its blend of performance, refinement and exclusivity.

Notably, a redesigned front section makes for an exterior look that is as exciting as it is elegant. All 6-cylinder petrol variants of the new BMW 8 Series Coupé, Convertible and Gran Coupé continue to come with the M sports pack as standard, ensuring the interior design reflects the level of driving pleasure these cars offer. Convenience and connectivity are further optimised with a larger 12.3-inch Central Information Display as part of the BMW Live Cockpit Professional system.

The BMW “Iconic Glow” kidney grille premiers for the very first time on the 8 Series, which is standard on all model variants, whilst the interior ups the luxury ante with the BMW Individual Merino leather upholstery and galvanic controls as standard features.

Based on changing customer demand, the BMW 840d xDrive variant across all three body-styles has been withdrawn from offer in the UK, leaving a choice of either the range-topping V8 M850i xDrive or the six-cylinder 40i engines – both providing effortless performance. Dependent on the power unit, new 8 Series variants feature four-wheel drive or classic rear-wheel-drive propulsion.

The new BMW 8 Series is priced from costs from £72,225 RPP and is available to order now, with the first deliveries due this Spring.

Luxury sports car in three body variants

The new BMW 8 Series comes in three body styles, each providing its own interpretation of sporting flair and luxury. The 8 Series Coupé embodies the classic two-door body shape in the tradition of the BMW’s legendary sports cars and was developed in parallel with the BMW M8 GTE endurance racing car announced in 2018.

The BMW 8 Series Convertible combines sporting performance with the highest level of exclusivity as well as the distinctive appeal of open-top driving pleasure. Its soft top can be opened or closed automatically in 15 seconds at the touch of a button and speeds up to 31mph.

The series is rounded off with the four-door Gran Coupé model which combines BMW dynamic performance, enhanced practicality and a higher level of standard specification including four-zone air conditioning and front/rear heated seats.

A choice of two petrol engines

Two engines are available for each of the luxury sports cars. At the top of the new model range are the BMW M850i xDrive Coupé, Convertible, and Gran Coupé. These models benefit from BMW’s signature xDrive all-wheel drive system.

The 333hp 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol engine in the BMW 840i Coupé, Convertible, and Gran Coupé is twinned with classic rear-wheel drive propulsion.

Model Power

(hp) Torque

(Nm) 0-62mph

(s) Top speed

(mph) Fuel economy

(l/100km) CO2 emissions

(g/km) Starting

Price RRP 840i Gran Coupe 333 500 5.4 155 8.6 – 8.2 197 – 186 £72,225 840i Coupe 333 500 5.2 155 8.3 – 8.0 191 – 183 £74,725 840i Convertible 333 500 5.5 155 8.5 – 8.2 195 – 188 £81,725 M850i xDrive Gran Coupe 530 750 3.9 155 11.0 – 10.8 252 – 246 £101,215 M850i xDrive Coupe 530 750 3.9 155 10.8 – 10.6 247 – 242 £103,715 M850i xDrive Convertible 530 750 4.1 155 10.9 – 10.8 248 – 246 £110,715



Exterior design: accents convey exciting performance and exclusivity

Regardless of the body shape, the BMW 8 Series stands for an unmistakable style that makes a lasting impression. The BMW 8 Series Coupé features a low-slung and elongated silhouette with a roofline that flows neatly into the rear. The design incorporates a flared shoulder section and wide track, while its roof, optionally made of carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP), features a central indentation reminiscent of the “double bubble” in classic racing cars.

The BMW 8 Series Convertible also features a tight-fitting tension-bar soft top. The soft top lies flat in its compartment when stowed, with the vehicle’s occupants surrounded by coherently designed surfaces that extend from the dashboard to the door sills and from the rear to the soft-top compartment.

In addition, the exterior design of the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé also features unique side sections and rear, with a wheelbase that is 201mm longer than that of the BMW 8 Series Coupé at 3,023mm.

Redesigned front end, M sports package as standard

All model variants continue to be equipped with the M sports pack as standard. As a result, they have aerodynamically optimised body features finished in body colour at the front and rear apron as well as on the side skirts. The large lower air intakes at the front are now structured by horizontal struts. The diffuser insert in the rear apron is finished in Dark Shadow metallic. The sportier appearance is rounded off with 20-inch M light alloy wheels in Y-spoke design and fitted with staggered tyres. The standard equipment has been enhanced to include sun protection glass on all Coupé and Gran Coupé models.

The three M850i xDrive models also include M specific design features, boasting aerodynamically optimised M exterior mirrors for the first time and an M badge on the new double-bar style kidney grille – a design that was originally developed exclusively for the V8. In addition, the standard equipment of the three V8 models includes the M Performance pack, comprising 19” M sport brakes with callipers finished in high-gloss black, extended high-gloss Shadowline exterior trim, high-gloss black rear spoiler (Coupé models only) and M seat belts. This look is enhanced with a new style of 20-inch M light alloy wheels available at the entry-level.

To mark the 50th anniversary of BMW M, all M850i xDrive models will have the option of the classic “BMW Motorsport” badge applied to the bonnet, tailgate and wheel hubs. With its staggered semicircles in blue, purple and red, the anniversary badging is reminiscent of the original BMW M GmbH trademark that was first used on racing cars in 1973.

BMW kidney grille with “Iconic Glow” illumination and new exterior paint finishes

Adaptive LED headlights and the anti-dazzle high-beam assistant come as standard in these luxury sports cars. As an optional extra, the BMW Laserlights are offered via the Visibility Pack together with Shadowline which darkens the brow of the lens for enhanced road presence.

The BMW kidney grille now comes as standard with the “Iconic Glow”. This illumination is activated as soon as the vehicle is opened and can be switched on or off manually by the driver.

There is a choice of four new exterior body colours including Skyscraper Grey, San Remo Green, M Portimao Blue and Individual Frozen Tanzanite Blue. Furthermore, additional versions of the standard 20-inch M light alloy wheels are available.

Luxurious sports car ambience redefined

The interior of the new BMW 8 Series models combines modern aesthetics and individual luxury. One defining element of the interior design is its forward-facing lines. This is further accentuated by the standard Ambient Lighting, which illuminates the contours of the dashboard and door sills.

An M leather steering wheel with multifunction buttons and shift paddles for manual gear selection of the eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission now comes as standard in the new BMW 8 Series. In the BMW M850i models, the M leather steering wheel features M tricolour decorative stitching which was first seen on the BMW M8. The wide console, which separates the driver and front passenger areas as it rises towards the dashboard, helps create a sporty atmosphere.

In the BMW 8 Series Coupé, as well as Convertible, there are two rear seats. The second row of the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé offers increased legroom and a third seat.

Multi-function seats and BMW Individual Merino leather upholstery with extended features now standard in all model variants

The M Sports package, which is standard in all models of the new BMW 8 Series, gives the interior an aura that is geared towards driving pleasure. Anthracite-coloured M roof liner, the M pedals in stainless steel and M specific floor mats are also included as standard. The illuminated door sill trims and the display in the instrument cluster feature the BMW M Automobile model inscription “M850i” and the M logo respectively. In conjunction with the M Sports Pro Pack for the six-cylinder models and the M Performance Package that is standard for the eight-cylinder models, the interior design is complemented with black seat belts bearing accent stripes in the BMW M colours.

The standard multifunction seats offer not only excellent lateral support during cornering but also a high level of long-distance comfort. Their range of functions includes lumbar support, while the headrests are integrated into the backrests and can be adjusted in both height and depth. Adjustment of the seat position, backrest width and thigh support are electrically operated. The memory function for the driver’s and front passenger’s seats is also a standard feature.

The multifunction seats are finished with Individual Merino leather upholstery. This is available in a variety of colours, including the particularly stylish Bicolor versions. The surfaces of the dashboard and door sills are also upholstered in leather as standard.

The galvanised surfaces of the side air vent surrounds and the door handle accent strips are also coordinated, allowing them to be integrated as stylish closed clasps. To match these, the controls for the windows, door locks and seat memory function integrated into the door sills now also feature electroplated galvanised surfaces in all models.

BMW Live Cockpit Professional now with a Control Display enlarged to 12.3 inches.

The standard equipment of the new BMW 8 Series includes the BMW Live Cockpit Professional. It consists of a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and a Control Display now increased in size from 10.25 to 12.3 inches.

The BMW Live Cockpit Professional includes the online-based BMW Maps navigation system, the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, BMW Head-Up Display and wireless smartphone integration. The standard equipment includes the uprated Harmon/Kardon speaker system and comfort access, underscoring the luxurious character of the new BMW 8 Series.

The choice of standard and optional systems for automated driving and parking is also extensive. The new BMW 8 Series features Parking Assistant as standard, which includes a rear-view camera, Active PDC and Reverse Assistant. The optional Parking Assistant Plus offers surround view, Remote view 3D and Drive Recorder, and optional Driving Assistant Professional includes Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function plus traffic light recognition and automatic Speed Limit Assist, as well as steering and lane guidance assistance.