The BMW iX M60 (combined power consumption: 21.6 kWh/62 miles* WLTP; combined CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km) is the third and most powerful model variant of its new technology flagship, embodying the best of the three worlds of BMW – BMW i, BMW X and BMW M GmBH.

With a peak output of 455 kW/619 hp*, a maximum torque of 1,100 Nm* and an M specific suspension set-up, the BMW iX M60 offers top performance and emission-free mobility with a range of up to 357 miles* (WLTP).

The BMW iX M60 is manufactured together with the other model variants at BMW Group Plant Dingolfing and the global market launch will begin in summer 2022.

The start signal for electric mobility in hallmark BMW M brand style.

The debut of the BMW iX M60, alongside the BMW i4 M50, marks a milestone in the 50-year history of BMW M GmbH, as the BMW M brand moves into electrified performance cars. The extreme power and precise control of the electric all-wheel drive, together with the highly responsive actuator-based wheel slip limitation and a suspension technology that includes, among other things, a specifically M tuned dual-axle air suspension with automatic level control, ensure hallmark BMW M driving experience, agility and precision.

The BMW iX M60 accelerates from 0-62mph in only 3.8 seconds* and this passionate power delivery of M- specific electric drive continues steadily into high load ranges, so acceleration remains constant up to the electronically limited maximum speed of 155mph*.





Combining SAV design with performance characterises.

The BMW iX has been conceived as the ideal all-electric SAV with high-performance characteristics. From its design, through to its body structure and suspension set-up, everything has been geared towards achieving both superior ride comfort and handling characteristics.

The aluminium spaceframe and the carbon cage with carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) in the roof, side and rear sections combine an intelligent mix of materials that increase rigidity and optimise weight. The use of CFRP to reduce weight has a long tradition at BMW M GmbH, going back to the BMW M3 CSL, which was introduced in 2003.

The BMW iX M60’s aerodynamic properties have been optimised to achieve a drag coefficient (C d value) of 0.27*, which benefits the vehicle’s performance, efficiency and range. The high-voltage battery is located deep down in the underbody, lowering the vehicle’s centre of gravity. This ensures a balanced axle load distribution, resulting in outstanding cornering dynamics and handling that can be precisely controlled at all times.

Model Max Power* (hp) Peak Torque (Nm)* Acceleration*

(0-62mph) Top Speed (mph) Range (Miles)*

(WLTP) CO 2

Emissions*

(WLTP) Electric Power

Consumption*

(WLTP) kWh/62 miles OTR Price iX M60 619 1,100 3.8 seconds 155** 357 0 21.0 / 20.0 £111,905

*All figures relating to output, charging capacity, performance, energy consumption and range are provisional.

**Electronically limited.



Enhanced standard specification.

The BMW iX already offers drivers a high level of standard equipment, but iX M60 customers benefit from even more. In addition to the standard offering on the iX xDrive 50, iX M60 customers receive 22” Air Performance Alloy wheels, Soft Close Doors, Laserlights and Parking Assistant Professional including the all-new Interior camera.

Inside the vehicle, customers also benefit from Interior Design in Suite Natural Leather Upholstery, Comfort Access, Heat Comfort Package, Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, Ventilated Front Seats, Sun Protection Glass, Four-zone Air Conditioning and Front Electric and Massage Seats.

The latest generation iDrive display and control system expands the interaction between driver and vehicle; based on the new BMW Operating System 8 it has been designed with a clear focus on both the touch function of the new BMW Curved Display and voice communication with the extensively enhanced BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant.

Navigation with the cloud-based BMW Maps system and Augmented Reality Video on the Control Display ensures fast and precise route planning as well as outstanding traffic guidance.

Clear design language, innovative feeling of space, exceptionally comprehensive standard equipment.

The powerful proportions of a modern SAV, reduced surface design and precise details characterise the clear exterior look and give the BMW iX M60 its distinctive presence. The brake callipers of the sports brake system painted in blue and featuring an M logo, the BMW Individual Titanium Bronze Exterior Line and M logos in the new High Gloss Black/Titanium Bronze finish on the front side panels and the rear of the vehicle provide clear indications of the high performance character of the BMW iX M60. 22-inch aerodynamic wheels featuring Titanium Bronze design are also offered via the option programme exclusively on this variant.

Production at BMW Group Plant Dingolfing using purely green power, monitored raw materials extraction, high proportion of natural and recycled materials.

The BMW iX is produced at BMW Group Plant Dingolfing with both the vehicle itself and the battery cells manufactured using green power across the board. The BMW Group procures the cobalt and lithium required for the high-voltage batteries from controlled sources in Australia and Morocco and delivers it to the battery cell manufacturers. The design principle for the electric motors allows the use of rare earth metals to be avoided in the drive system rotors.

The BMW Group sources aluminium which is produced using power from solar energy plants and a high proportion of secondary aluminium and reused plastic also contribute to the resource-efficient production of the BMW iX. Its interior uses FSC-certified wood, leather tanned with olive leaf extracts and other natural materials. Recycled fishing nets are among the raw materials used for the floor coverings and mats.

The BMW iX M60 is priced from £111,905 OTR and due for UK launch in summer 2022.