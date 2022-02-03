The new BMW M8 Competition Coupé, Convertible, and Gran Coupé represent the pinnacle of the M GmbH model line-up, reinforcing the brand’s strong presence in the luxury segment with their unrivalled blend of performance, prestige and presence.

BMW M GmbH has sharpened the trio of high-performance luxury sports cars to provide an even greater driving experience compared to the previous M8, introducing upgrades to their control and operation technology as well as a raft of design enhancements.

Available in three body styles, the latest edition of the BMW M8 makes its mark with new additions to the range of exterior colours and M light alloy wheels. M lights Shadow Line will be available for the luxurious high-performance models via the Visibility Pack for the first time, opening up extra scope for individualising their appearance. The dark finish for the inlays and chrome detailing inside the headlight units help to give the front end an eye-catching and sporty feel, an effect enhanced by the standard High-gloss Black finish for the BMW kidney grille surround.

Meanwhile, full Merino leather/Alcantara upholstery in the new Black/Sakhir Orange colour scheme brings even more contemporary style to the interior. The BMW iDrive operating system now also comes with a larger 12.3-inch Central Information touchscreen display for greater ease of use.

Naturally, the new flagship M model complements its comprehensive specification with motorsport-bred performance. Power is provided by a 4.4-litre V8 engine with its 625hp transmitted to the road via the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic and the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

The new M8 Competition makes its debut in Spring and is priced from £123,300 RRP and is available to order now.

BMW M GmbH developed drivetrain optimises performance and poise

Powertrain and chassis technology engineered to deliver an exhilarating driving experience is a key element of all three versions of the M8 Competition. The formidable performance is generated by a V8 4.4-litre engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology that develops 625hp and peak torque of 750Nm. In customary M fashion, the engine’s appetite for revs enables it to produce high levels of torque over a wide rpm band, while an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic and the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system ensure this power is channelled to the road to optimum effect. These powertrain elements work together with great precision to deliver phenomenal performance – such as 0-62mph acceleration in just 3.2 seconds (BMW M8 Competition Coupé and BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupé) or 3.3 seconds (BMW M8 Competition Convertible).

Model Power (hp) Torque (Nm) 0-62mph (s) Top speed (mph) Fuel economy (mpg) CO 2 emissions (g/km) RRP M8 Competition Gran Coupé 625 750 3.2 155 24.4 – 25.2 264 – 256 £123,300 M8 Competition Coupé 625 750 3.2 155 24.8 – 25.7 260 – 251 £125,800 M8 Competition Convertible 625 750 3.3 155 24.4 – 25.2 264 – 255 £132,800

Chassis technology developed using expertise from motorsport and tuned for each specific model ensures the harmonious mix of excitement, agility and precision that marks out the handling of cars from BMW M. Experience garnered in the development of the BMW M8 GTE racing car was also brought to bear here.

Eight new exterior colours, premiere for M lights Shadow Line

The BMW M8 Competition incorporates aerodynamic lines and M-specific design features geared to the requirements of a high-performance sports car. New exterior colours now bring extra impact to the body’s clean surface design. The updated selection of exterior paint finishes for the trio of models includes eight new shades.

The new range of exterior colours includes Skyscraper Grey, Brooklyn Grey, Isle of Man Green metallic and Individual Tanzanite Blue. These are joined by four new variants of the highly sophisticated Individual Frozen paint finishes including Frozen Pure Grey and Frozen Tanzanite blue. Customers can also specify the BMW Individual special paint finishes available on request.

New 20-inch M light-alloy wheels in star-spoke design

The chassis technology on the new BMW M8 Competition models allies electronically controlled dampers and electromechanical M Servotronic steering to an integrated braking system offering two pedal-feel settings, allowing the driver to choose between a more comfort-oriented or a direct, sporty response. Customers can opt for M Carbon ceramic brakes as an alternative to the entry Red M Compound brakes – these standard brakes can also be switched to either a blue or black calliper finish.

The DSC (Dynamic Stability Control) system offers the option of engaging M Dynamic Mode, which allows increased wheel slip while the M xDrive system provides a rear-biased set-up. 20-inch M light alloy wheels fitted with high-performance tyres measuring 275/35 R 20 at the front and 285/35 R 20 at the rear also come as standard. Further M light alloy wheels can be found on the list of optional extras, including a new model in star-spoke design with a bi-colour Black/Grey finish.

M sport seats and M Carbon bucket seats in new leather/Alcantara upholstery variant

The interior of the new BMW M8 Competition models blend unmistakable M-style cockpit design and modern luxury. The standard BMW Head-Up Display features M-specific readouts. The Setup button on the centre console offers direct access to the settings for the engine, dampers, steering, M xDrive and brakes, enabling drivers to configure their own individual M Setup. Two different setups can be stored permanently, together with the driver’s preferred settings for the engine sound, gearshift characteristics, driving stability control system and Auto Start-Stop function, and then selected by pressing one of the two M buttons on the steering wheel. In addition, the M Mode button on the centre console can be used to alter both the responses of the driver assistance systems and the information shown in the instrument cluster and Head-Up Display, with a choice of ROAD, SPORT and TRACK settings.

The standard M sport seats are another factor that supports the intense driving experience. For authentic racing-car flair, there is also the option of M Carbon bucket seats for the driver and front passenger. Boasting a structure-led design, exposed carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) surfaces, integral head restraints, cut-outs in the backrest and side bolsters, plus guides for multi-point seat belts, these seats combine racing functionality with excellent comfort over long distances and sumptuous workmanship. They are heated and electrically adjustable with a memory function on the driver’s side and also come with an illuminated “M8” badge in the head restraints.

The interior of the new BMW M8 Competition models is trimmed in full Merino leather/Alcantara upholstery as standard, whether they are fitted with the M sport seats or M Carbon bucket seats. This upholstery is also available in a Black/Sakhir Orange colour scheme for the first time, and all variants feature black Alcantara sections that have now been extended to cover the instrument panel and the tops of the door shoulders.

12.3-inch Central Information Display for greater ease of use

BMW Live Cockpit Professional also forms part of the comprehensive standard specification for the BMW M8 Competition. This brings a large control display (increased in size from 10.25 to 12.3 inches) with touchscreen functionality which enables quick, easy and intuitive operation of a wealth of vehicle functions.

The BMW Live Cockpit Professional features include the online-based navigation system BMW Maps and the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. The inclusion of the Driving Assistant, Parking Assistant Plus including Reversing Assistant, wireless charging and Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System as standard on the new BMW M8 models further underlines their exclusive character.