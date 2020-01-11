Limited edition convertible model launched with 150 available in the UK

Cooper S engine with MINI TwinPower Turbo technology produces 192hp, offered exclusively with 7-speed Steptronic transmission

Sidewalk Edition features new Deep Laguna metallic body paint, unique seat and soft top roof designs

Harmon Kardon Hi-Fi and Head-up Display offered as standard

MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition is available to order now from £34,215 RRP, with production from March 2020

MINI introduces a special edition of the UK’s best-selling convertible, the new MINI Convertible[1] Sidewalk Edition. The high-specification new model is a limited edition with just 150 available for UK customers.

The MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition is supplied exclusively with a 192 hp Cooper S powertrain featuring MINI TwinPower Turbo technology and a 7-speed Steptronic transmission with double clutch and steering wheel paddles, enabling fast and smooth gear shifts.

Exclusive exterior features.

The MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition introduces new Deep Laguna metallic body paint and exterior mirror caps, and features special bonnet stripes with pin lines and “Sidewalk” side scuttle badging. It is also fitted with unique door entry strips and an exclusive Arrow design soft top roof which can be opened or closed electronically in just 18 seconds.

The MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition also has new 17 inch light-alloy Scissor Spoke 2-tone wheels.

Exclusive interior features.

The latest edition of the MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition features a new seat design with anthracite-coloured MINI Yours Leather Lounge, “Sidewalk” seat badging and contrasting seams in Petrol and Energetic Yellow colours. The sports leather steering wheel has a discreet “Sidewalk” logo at the bottom and is also finished with the contrasting seams.

The new illuminated dashboard facia is Piano Black with accents in Petrol and Silver.

Full of technology.

The new MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition comes with a range of intuitive technologies as standard, including the Navigation Plus Pack featuring an 8.8” touch screen display, Satellite Navigation with Real Time Traffic Information (RTTI), Wireless Charging and Amazon Alexa functionality. The Comfort Plus Pack includes heated seats, and rear view camera with Park Distance Control at both the front and rear of the vehicle and Parking Assistant.

The MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition also has a Harmon Kardon Hi-Fi system, Head-up Display and Driving Modes which allow the driver to switch between Comfort, ECO and Sport driving styles. The package of standard equipment is completed with comfort access and wind deflector.

The MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition is available to order now from £34,215 RRP at retailers nationwide, with production starting from March 2020.

For more information visit www.mini.co.uk