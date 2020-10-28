Full details and specifications for the updated and enhanced version of the New Mégane R.S., available to order now

New Mégane R.S. 300 and New Mégane R.S. Trophy receive a host of tweaks, continuing to deliver performance car thrills and a truly engaging driving experience

Powered by a 1.8-litre turbocharged petrol engine delivering exhilarating performance and zero to 62mph in just 5.7 seconds

Sport and Cup chassis available across R.S. 300 and R.S. Trophy models, with 420Nm of torque on both

All models benefit from subtle yet sophisticated tweaks to the refined exterior design, now with full LED headlamps and revised daytime running lights at the front, plus new LED lighting signature at the rear

Interior features new materials and upholsteries to give a more premium feel, plus new 9.3-inch EasyLink multimedia screen and 10-inch TFT Drivers Information Display for a full digital and connected experience

The New Mégane R.S. is available to order now with prices starting from £32,995 OTR

Orders have opened for the New Mégane R.S. 300 and R.S. Trophy following confirmation of the full specifications of Renault’s award-winning hot hatch.

The record-breaking New Mégane R.S. benefits from a suite of exterior and interior enhancements across R.S. 300 and R.S. Trophy variants.

Exterior

Subtle tweaks have been made to the muscular styling ensuring it looks as enticing as before, with new LED lighting signatures ensuring it bears Renault’s latest family resemblance, but with typical R.S. references to its hot hatchback billing. An updated front grille and door handle lighting give a visual lift to the exterior of the car.

The light units at the front are now full LEDs with distinctive C-shaped daytime running light signature that double as the indicators, while a full LED unit at the rear incorporates new signature reach across the tailgate to the Renault badge, plus dynamic rear indicators.

Interior

Inside, the New Mégane R.S. 300 and R.S. Trophy features enhanced materials and technology. Bringing the car in line with Renault’s latest models, a large 10-inch digital Driver Information Display coupled with the 9.3-inch EasyLink infotainment system set into the dashboard, featuring a responsive touchscreen with access to all multimedia functions, MultiSense driving modes and vehicle settings.

The materials used throughout the cabin have been enhanced with more premium upholsteries used across the seats, steering wheel and centre console.

Powertrains

The Mégane R.S. continues to feature a powerful 1.8-litre turbocharged petrol engine, with 300hp standard on R.S. 300 and R.S. Trophy models, and 420Nm of torque on offer.

The twin-scroll turbocharger helps improve torque at lower revs for faster responses, while the EDC transmission features Multi-Change Down and Launch Control. The former drops several gear ratios under braking when the left paddle is held down, delivering a more efficient and responsive driving experience. Launch Control is selected in Sport and Race modes – selected via MultiSense drive mode selector.

Combined with the EDC automatic transmission, the New Mégane R.S. accelerates from 0-62mph in just 5.7 seconds and will reach 162mph top speed in R.S. Trophy specification.

R.S. 300 models come as standard with the Sport chassis, while R.S. Trophy models feature the Cup chassis that brings stiffer springs, dampers and anti-roll bars plus a limited slip differential for an even more engaging driving experience.

Technology

Significant changes have been made to the technological and connected features of the New Mégane R.S., with the latest infotainment and driver display systems used across the Renault range including the New ZOE, All-New Clio and All-New Captur models.

The 10-inch TFT Driver Information Display delivers crisp graphics for all important driver information and offers the ability for drivers to fully customise what is on display, based on personal preferences.

For example, a full map display can be chosen for clear navigation instructions right in front of the driver. Alternatively, drivers can prioritise driver assistance and safety information, or vital trip information. Backed up by what’s on display on the configurable main EasyLink display, the New Mégane R.S. offers multiple options to suit a range of driver needs.

The new 9.3-inch EasyLink display brings enhanced levels of connectivity and usability to the New Mégane range. Featuring an intuitive display with faster responses via the new, glossy touchscreen, it’s more user-friendly than ever to control the main functions.

Full smartphone connectivity via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are available, as well as in-car direct voice recognition to control the radio, music, navigation and Renault apps via simple commands. The new screen boasts higher quality resolution and crisp graphics, boosting visibility and ease of use.

The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are controlled via a new menu with an improved look and feel, while the satellite navigation system also features 3D buildings displayed on the screen, alongside connected features that include up-to-date traffic and weather information, fuel prices, door-to-door navigation and online search via Google.

Technology to make life easier for drivers comes as standard on all New Mégane R.S. models, including front and rear parking sensors, TFT instrument panel, full LED headlamps, rear parking camera and driver assistance systems including lane-departure warning, traffic sign recognition and automatic high and low beam. The specification has been enhanced further with front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera, Premium BOSE audio system and shark fin antenna finished in black.

The enhanced specification comes on top of the New Mégane R.S. 300’s existing suite of features incorporating full R.S. exterior body kit, 4Control 4-wheel steering system, R.S. Drive, Sport chassis, 18-inch R.S. alloy wheels, R.S. Vision LED headlights with integrated C-shape turn signal, dual-zone climate control, handsfree Renault keycard, lane-departure warning, traffic sign recognition and active emergency braking system.

For the ultimate New Mégane R.S., buyers can upgrade to the Trophy specification. Bi-material brakes, 19-inch R.S. Trophy alloy wheels, R.S. Nappa perforated leather steering wheel and gearknob gaiter, heated seats, R.S. Monitor and the Cup chassis are all part of the package. Renaultsport Alcantara upholstery with red stitching is standard, while optional Recaro bucket seats are also available.

New Mégane R.S. pricing and ownership specification

Ω Representative finance quote

New Mégane R.S. 300 Trophy R Duration 48 months Monthly payments £499 Customer deposit £9,943 Renault contribution £750 Cash price £51,455 Total amount of credit £40,762 Optional Final Payment £23,105 Total amount payable £57,751 Fixed Interest Rate (per annum) 4.90% Representative APR 4.90% APR Cost of Credit £6,295

Model CO2 (g/km) VED year one BIK Price OTR New Mégane R.S. 300 EDC 191 £855 37% £32,995 New Mégane R.S. 300 Trophy EDC 192 £855 37% £36,995

Technical information

Model Power (hp) Torque (Nm) 0-62mph (secs) Top speed (mph) MPG (WLTP) New Mégane R.S. 300 EDC 300 420 5.7 158 33.2-34.5 New Mégane R.S. 300 Trophy EDC 300 420 5.7 162 34.5-34.9

New Mégane R.S. key options: