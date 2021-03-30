22 years after the Fabia’s debut, ŠKODA presents the fourth generation of this popular small car

First Fabia based on the MQB-A0 platform boasts plenty of space and efficient engines

New Simply Clever features and advanced assistance systems from higher-tier vehicles make this all-new model particularly appealing

Mladá Boleslav, 25 February 2021 – The new ŠKODA Fabia in its fourth generation presents a striking design, bigger interior, increased comfort and, thanks to advanced safety and assistance systems, even greater levels of safety. 22 years after its debut, the popular small car combines classic ŠKODA qualities such as reliability, ease of use and outstanding practicality with enhanced safety, comfort and dynamism.

Johannes Neft, ŠKODA Board Member for Technical Development, emphasised: “Boasting an emotive design language, the new Fabia is a true ŠKODA at first glance. Compared to its predecessor, we have significantly improved the interior – offering a high level of comfort, advanced infotainment and innovative assistance systems. An even more spacious interior, engines that are as efficient as they are powerful, and excellent handling round off the car’s appeal. Our new entry‑level model has everything you could want from a modern small car – and more.”

Small car with cult status

Since its premiere in 1999, the Fabia has been uniting ŠKODA’s brand values. It combines great levels of active and passive safety with a generously sized interior and excellent value for money. It also offers compact exterior dimensions, efficient powertrains and numerous Simply Clever features.

Full LED headlights and tail lights, Virtual Cockpit and new colours

Clear-cut headlights, which extend to the radiator grille, characterise the front view of the new Fabia. Even the standard variant features modern LED technology; full LED headlights with a comprehensive range of functions are available on request. A full LED variant is also available as an option for the tail lights, which feature crystalline structures typical of the brand. The new interior design of the ŠKODA Fabia enhances the small car’s feeling of spaciousness even further. The symmetrical instrument panel with its central, free-standing display, and the horizontal, differently coloured decorative strips (depending on the trim line), emphasise the width of the interior. Furthermore, the Virtual Cockpit is making its Fabia debut.

Oliver Stefani, Head of ŠKODA Design, who has completely reinterpreted ŠKODA’s effective crystalline design language with the successful small car, said: “ŠKODA has consistently continued to develop its design language with the new Fabia. The compact hatchback is particularly sporty and elegant visually. Sculptural lines, dynamic proportions and modern light units with LED technology and the crystalline structures typical of ŠKODA make for a dynamic and modern appearance.”

First ŠKODA Fabia based on the MQB-A0 platform

The influence of the MQB-A0 platform on the vehicle proportions can be seen in the Fabia’s new dimensions. Despite the increase in size, the ŠKODA engineers have succeeded in maintaining the weight close to that of the third-generation model.

The new ŠKODA Fabia’s dimensions at a glance:

Dimensions The new ŠKODA Fabia Length [mm] 4,107 Width [mm] 1,780 Height [mm] 1,460 Wheelbase [mm] 2,564 Front track [mm] 1,525 Rear track [mm] 1,509 Boot capacity [l] 380 Boot capacity with the rear seats folded down [l] 1,190

Two MPI petrol engines and three TSIs with direct injection

With a portfolio of five efficient petrol engines (from 48 kW to 110 kW) to choose from, and its agile handling, the new ŠKODA Fabia is ideally equipped to cover both short and long distances. Its compact dimensions make it ideal for urban traffic. All five engines are from Volkswagen Group’s new EVO generation and for the most part offer a combined fuel consumption of approximately five litres per 100 km in the WLTP cycle. With the introduction of the new generation, the ŠKODA Fabia is now also available with a new top-of-the-range engine. The 1.5 TSI produces 110 kW (150 PS) from its four cylinders and is combined with a 7-speed DSG as standard.

Lowest drag coefficient within its segment

Compared to its predecessor, the Fabia’s drag coefficient (c d ) has dropped from 0.32 to 0.28, making it the most aerodynamically efficient small car in its segment. The aerodynamics have been improved using highly accurate CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) simulations. The numerous innovative details developed include actively adjustable cooling shutters in the front bumper’s lower air intake.

Excellent active and passive safety

The car’s occupants are protected by up to nine airbags in the event of an accident. Additional ISOFIX anchors and top tether anchor points are available and also, for the first time, for the front passenger seat. Its comprehensive safety equipment makes the Fabia one of the safest vehicles in its segment.

13 new Simply Clever features

For many years, ŠKODA has been making everyday life that little bit easier for its customers with a constant stream of new and ingenious Simply Clever features. The new Fabia continues this tradition and, in its fourth generation, offers no fewer than 13 new solutions, some of which have found their way into the Fabia for the first time from other ŠKODA models. The new-generation Fabia offers a total of 43 Simply Clever features.

The model’s history: a success story continues

Three generations and more than 4.5 million units of the ŠKODA Fabia sold since 1999

The Fabia is an important cornerstone for the Czech brand’s international success

Germany is the largest sales market, ahead of the Czech Republic and the UK

The fourth-generation ŠKODA Fabia continues an extraordinary success story that began back in 1999. Since its market launch 22 years ago, the Czech carmaker has produced more than 4.5 million units of the popular small car. This makes the Fabia one of the bestselling vehicles in its segment. Germany has been the popular small car’s largest sales market for many years. Thanks to numerous further developments, the latest generation has all the prerequisites to continue this impressive success story.

A face of the brand with a loyal customer group since 1999

The first-generation ŠKODA Fabia celebrated its premiere in 1999; the ŠKODA Fabia estate made its debut a year later. With 1.79 million vehicles produced in roughly eight years, the Fabia mark I proved to be a success right from the start. This was followed by the second generation presented at the Geneva Motor Show in 2007, which saw sales of 1,704,000 units in total. The third-generation Fabia has been popular since 2014 and was given a revamp in 2018 with a host of new safety features and advanced infotainment systems. Over one million cars of this generation have been produced to date.

Since the launch of the Fabia, ŠKODA has continuously developed the material concept of the body. In the new generation, the use of high-strength and hot-formed steels contributes to high torsional stiffness. The new Fabia shares chassis components with the ŠKODA Scala, for example, and is one of the first cars in its segment to feature the actively adjustable cooling shutters in the front bumper’s lower air intake, which help to optimise aerodynamics and improve cooling efficiency, from the new Octavia.

Powertrain range: five efficient petrol engines

Wide range of powertrains from 48 kW (65 PS) to 110 kW (150 PS)

All engines from Volkswagen Group’s new EVO generation

The new ŠKODA Fabia offers a choice of five efficient petrol engines. With this, ŠKODA has not only increased the number of different engines compared to the predecessor, but the range of power outputs – from 48 kW (65 PS) to 110 kW (150 PS) – is also significantly wider than before. All five engines are from Volkswagen Group’s new EVO generation and for the most part allow for a combined fuel consumption of approximately five litres per 100 km in the WLTP cycle. This makes the new Fabia up to 10 per cent more economical than the model’s predecessor.

The range of engines available for the new ŠKODA Fabia includes two multipoint injection (MPI) petrol engines and three TSIs with direct injection. The new entry-level engine is a 1.0 MPI with three cylinders and an output of 48 kW (65 PS). This is an increase of 4 kW (5 PS) compared to its predecessor. Power is transmitted to the front wheels via a new manual 5-speed gearbox, which is also used in the variant featuring the second MPI engine. This generates an output of 59 kW (80 PS). Both MPI engines in the new ŠKODA Fabia comply with the current Euro 6d emissions standard.

New type of plasma coating on 1.0 TSI engines

The two EVO-generation three-cylinder 1.0 TSI engines feature an innovative plasma coating. The cylinder liners have been powder-coated with a thin layer measuring just 150 μm (0.15 mm). This reduces internal friction, which lowers fuel consumption, emissions and, by better distribution and dissipation of heat in the combustion chamber, the thermal load on the engine. The 1.0 TSI producing 70 kW (95 PS) comes with a manual 5-speed gearbox, while the more powerful 1.0 TSI delivering 81 kW (110 PS) is coupled with a manual 6-speed gearbox. The 1.0 TSI with a power output of 81 kW (110 PS) can also be equipped with a 7‑speed DSG as an option.

New top-of-the-range engine producing 110 kW (150 PS)

With the change to the fourth-generation model, the ŠKODA Fabia is now also available with a new top-of-the-range engine. The 1.5 TSI produces 110 kW (150 PS) from its four cylinders and is combined with a 7-speed DSG as standard. This engine, which is also used in other ŠKODA models, features active cylinder technology (ACT). When engine load is low, this automatically, and virtually without the driver noticing, shuts down two cylinders, thereby reducing fuel consumption. All TSI engines in the new ŠKODA Fabia have petrol particulate filters and comply with the current Euro 6d emissions standard.

Engines available for the new ŠKODA Fabia at a glance:

Engine Number of cylinders Max. power output Max. torque [Nm] Transmission [kW] [PS] 1.0 MPI EVO 3 48 65 95 5-M 1.0 MPI EVO 3 59 80 95 5-M 1.0 TSI EVO 3 70 95 175 5-M 1.0 TSI EVO 3 81 110 200 6-M 7-DSG 1.5 TSI EVO 4 110 150 250 7-DSG

Aerodynamics: innovations increase efficiency

New ŠKODA Fabia has lowest drag coefficient within its segment with a c d of 0.28

of 0.28 Cooling shutters with active slats regulate air supply in the front bumper’s lower air intake

Aerodynamics have largely been developed using virtual fluid dynamics simulations

Thanks to a host of ingenious aerodynamic details, ŠKODA has significantly reduced the new Fabia’s consumption and emission values. Compared to its predecessor, the Fabia’s drag coefficient (c d ) has dropped from 0.32 to 0.28, making it the most aerodynamically efficient small car in its segment. The aerodynamics have predominately been developed using accurate CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) simulations.

Aerodynamics, a sub-field of fluid dynamics, describes the interaction between the air and solid bodies moving through it, and plays an increasingly important role in automotive engineering. The more aerodynamically sophisticated a vehicle is, the lower its drag. The energy required for locomotion is reduced, and fuel consumption and emission levels are lowered. In addition, good aerodynamic properties also have a positive effect on the handling of a vehicle. The aerodynamics have been improved using what is known as CFD simulations. Within approximately three and a half years, the ŠKODA engineers computed more than 3,000 of these fluid dynamics simulations. The result? With a c d of 0.28, the Fabia has the lowest drag coefficient in its segment.

Cooling shutters save up to 0.2 l of fuel per 100 km at 120 km/h

The addition of a new type of cooling shutter has been an important measure. These shutters are actively adjustable slats in the front bumper’s lower air intake. When there is little need for cooling, they close automatically, thereby improving the car’s aerodynamics. This results in fuel savings of up to 0.2 l per 100 km when travelling at a constant speed of 120 km/h. To allow for a high level of cooling or to accommodate short stops, the system opens the shutters so that the maximum amount of air can flow in.

Significant reduction of rear drag and large underbody cladding

Approximately one third of a vehicle’s overall drag is caused by turbulence at the rear. That is why the new ŠKODA Fabia has a larger roof spoiler and side finlets that optimise the air flow at the rear. These components are made of plastic and can be manufactured very accurately. Specifically designed aerodynamic wing mirror housings reduce drag and direct the air flow to the rear in a targeted manner. At the front, the air is guided to flow through vents in the front bumper, known as air curtains, in a particularly aerodynamic manner close to the side of the body and the wheels. As the wheels alone generate around 25 per cent of the drag, ŠKODA is now also offering wheels with aerodynamically optimised plastic inserts for the Fabia – this is a first for the model. Twelve panels now cover a larger part of the underbody instead of three, especially in the areas that are crucial for aerodynamics, such as the engine bay and the axles.

Safety: up to nine airbags and new assistance systems

The new Fabia offers excellent level of active and passive safety

Family-friendly with ISOFIX anchors and top tether anchor points even for the front passenger seat

Travel Assist, Park Assist and Manoeuvre Assist available for the first time

ŠKODA has once again improved passenger safety in the new Fabia and further expanded the range of available assistance systems. The safety and comfort features now also include new assistance systems that were previously reserved for higher-tier vehicles. Travel Assist and Park Assist, for example, have been added to the model range. The vehicle can be equipped with up to nine airbags to protect the occupants in the event of an accident. This is the first ŠKODA Fabia to offer additional ISOFIX anchors and top tether anchor points even for the front passenger seat. Boasting excellent active and passive safety, the new ŠKODA Fabia is one of the safest vehicles in the small car segment.

In terms of active and passive safety, ŠKODA also utilises the capabilities of Volkswagen Group’s MQB-A0 platform for the new Fabia. This platform enables the use of the latest passive and active assistance systems and offers a robust body structure with high torsional resistance and great stability. ŠKODA uses high-strength, advanced high-strength or specially hardened hot-formed steels for this purpose.

In the event of an accident, the occupants are protected by up to nine airbags. Airbags for the driver and front passenger as well as curtain airbags and front side airbags are standard. Optional extras include a knee airbag for the driver and rear side airbags, as well as ISOFIX anchors and top tether anchor points for the front passenger seat. ISOFIX anchors and top tether anchor points for the rear seats come as standard. This means that this small and family-friendly car can accommodate three securely fastened child seats.

Travel Assist supports longitudinal and lateral steering

By offering Travel Assist for the Fabia, ŠKODA now also provides automated support for longitudinal and lateral steering of the vehicle. The optional system can be activated at the touch of a button and combines, among other things, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), which – up to 210 km/h – automatically adjusts the speed of the car to that of vehicles ahead, and Lane Assist. As the name suggests, this helps to keep the Fabia in lane by performing corrective steering inputs if needed. The improved Blind Spot Detection feature is available as an option. This warns the driver of vehicles that are up to 70 m away and wanting to overtake or that are in the car’s blind spot. Park Assist works at speeds of up to 40 km/h and lends the driver a hand when parking. This system displays suitable parallel and bay parking spaces and, if desired, takes over the driver’s steering work when parking. In addition, Manoeuvre Assist uses sensors to detect an obstacle in front of or behind the car during parking and applies the brakes automatically. Traffic Sign Recognition is another first for the Fabia.

Simply Clever: 13 new and useful solutions

The new ŠKODA Fabia offers a total of 43 clever solutions – more than ever before

USB-C socket on the rear-view mirror and smartphone pockets for rear passengers

Folding backrest of the front passenger seat and multifunction storage pocket under the boot cover

ŠKODA also equips the Fabia with a large number of its brand-typical Simply Clever features and has once again significantly expanded the range of ingenious details with the launch of the model’s fourth generation. A total of 13 new solutions are making their Fabia debut – five of which are a ŠKODA first – bringing the overall options of practical details in the small car to 43. The Fabia offers popular ŠKODA classics such as the ice scraper in the fuel filler flap with a tyre tread depth gauge and the ticket holder on the A-pillar. The folding backrest of the front passenger seat, a multifunction storage pocket under the boot cover, an additional USB-C socket on the rear-view mirror and, for the rear passengers, two smartphone storage pockets on the front seatbacks have found their way into the small car from other ŠKODA models.

For many years, ŠKODA AUTO has been making everyday use of a car that little bit easier for its customers with a constant stream of new and ingenious Simply Clever features. The new Fabia continues this tradition and, in its fourth generation, offers no fewer than 13 new solutions, some of which have found their way into the small car for the first time from other ŠKODA models. Michal Brejcha, Marketing Product Manager at ŠKODA AUTO, said: “Simply Clever solutions have been part of ŠKODA’s brand DNA for two decades. For every new feature, our primary aim is to make it as convenient as possible for our customers to use their vehicle in everyday life. Their wishes guide us and we also explore ideas from the everyday lives of our colleagues. In the fourth‑generation Fabia, we’ve focussed on making the model even more versatile and even more useful as a family car with a number of new Simply Clever details; for example, the folding backrest of the front passenger seat and the multifunction storage pocket below the boot cover for stowing larger and smaller items of luggage.”

USB-C socket on the rear-view mirror to conveniently power a dashcam

The folding backrest of the front passenger seat is available as an option for the new Fabia for the SE L trim line. This feature, which can be found in other ŠKODA models, makes it possible to transport particularly long items in the small car. The removable sun visor for the panoramic roof provides ideal protection from the sun in the vehicle and makes the ride more comfortable for the occupants. A multifunction storage pocket is attached below the boot cover and converts an otherwise mostly unused space into a perfect storage area for coats or jackets. It can accommodate items weighing up to 3.5 kg and can be easily removed when not required. The optional USB-C socket on the rear-view mirror is another feature found in other current ŠKODA models and can be used to power a dashcam, for example, without the cable being in the driver’s view. The easy-to-reach smartphone storage pockets on the front seatbacks are also making their ŠKODA Fabia debut, making journeys even more comfortable for passengers in the rear.



The new Simply Clever features available for the Fabia at a glance:

Folding backrest of the front passenger seat Two smartphone storage pockets on the front seatbacks Multifunction storage pocket USB-C socket on the rear-view mirror Foldaway, flexible storage compartment in the boot* Front-operated reading light in the rear Removable cup holder* Two hooks in the boot for the retaining eyelets of the top tether system Card and pen holder in the storage compartment in front of the gearstick* Card and coin holder in the lid of the glove compartment Storage compartment on the tunnel in front of the rear seats with a cup holder* Removable sun visor for the panoramic roof* Boot loading protection

*making its ŠKODA debut

