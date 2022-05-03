More refined ŠKODA design language

New, sustainable materials and modern technologies in the interior for increased comfort

Full-LED Matrix headlights available as an option for the first time

Choice of five efficient engines from Volkswagen Group’s latest EVO generation

Aerodynamics improved by more than 9%, lower fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions

Mladá Boleslav, 4 April 2022 – The successful model gets an upgrade: ŠKODA has used a more refined design language, sustainable materials, new technologies and a choice of efficient latest-generation EVO engines. Since its launch as the second SUV model range in 2017, more than half a million KAROQs have been produced, making the smaller brother of the KODIAQ a mainstay in the ŠKODA line-up. The compact SUV is currently on sale in 60 countries.

2017 saw ŠKODA introduce the KAROQ, the second model in its SUV line-up. With more than half a million units sold to date, it is a cornerstone of ŠKODA’s model range and was the third most delivered model in 2021 after the brand’s bestseller, the OCTAVIA, and the KAMIQ city SUV. Currently, the KAROQ is offered in 60 markets around the globe.

Martin Jahn, ŠKODA AUTO Board Member for Sales and Marketing, says: “When we launched the KAROQ in 2017, we once again stepped up the pace of our SUV campaign. The model has become a real success story and has contributed significantly to the fact that SUVs now account for approximately 50% of total deliveries. We have since developed the KAROQ even further, offering customers an impressive overall package that includes a fresh design, improved aerodynamics, new sustainable materials, state-of-the-art assistance systems and the latest infotainment options.”

More refined emotive design language

The new KAROQ is characterised by ŠKODA’s updated emotive design language featuring crystalline elements. New design details include the wider, now hexagonal ŠKODA grille, restyled front and rear aprons, as well as slimmer and sharper LED headlights and tail lights. The daytime running lights are now split in two, and for the first time, the KAROQ can be equipped with full-LED Matrix headlights as an option. Aerodynamics have been improved by more than 9%, meaning that the SUV now boasts a drag coefficient (c d ) of 0.30 and correspondingly lower CO 2 emissions. This has been made possible, for example, by new alloy wheels with Aero inserts, a longer rear spoiler, side finlets on the rear window and the now covered underbody. An increased range of state-of-the-art assistance and safety systems ensures even higher levels of active and passive safety.

New interior decor and seat covers made from recycled, sustainable materials

The look of the KAROQ’s interior is defined by new decorative trim and upholstery options, which can be made from sustainable materials if selected. For example, in the Eco pack, the seat covers are partly made from recycled PET bottles. Optional extras to increase comfort include enhanced LED ambient lighting, which now also illuminates the rear door trim in one of ten colours, and the electrically adjustable front-passenger seat including a memory function. The KAROQ is available in the SE Drive and SE L trim levels and as a SportLine variant. The first SportLine was a ŠKODA FAVORIT and debuted in 1992, making this derivative an integral part of the Czech carmaker’s product portfolio for 30 years.

Choice of five efficient EVO engines with outputs from 110 PS (81 kW) to 190 PS (140 kW)

The updated ŠKODA KAROQ can be equipped with one of five efficient engines from Volkswagen Group’s latest EVO generation. Two diesels and three petrol engines deliver power outputs ranging from 110 PS (81 kW) to 190 PS (140 kW). The 2.0 TSI producing 190 PS (140 kW) is exclusive to the KAROQ SportLine and comes with all-wheel drive as standard. For the 2.0 TDI delivering 150 PS (110 kW), 4×4 drive is optional.

Exterior: striking, athletic and aerodynamic

Wider radiator grille and slimmer headlights, for the first time with optional full-LED Matrix technology

Redesigned front apron with air curtains and longer rear spoiler reduce drag

Two new colour options and aerodynamically optimised alloy wheels measuring 17 and 18 inches

Mladá Boleslav, 4 April 2022 – The new KAROQ is characterised by the updated design language of ŠKODA’s current SUVs. The wider, now hexagonal ŠKODA grille and the new front apron lend the car a rugged look. The slightly longer rear spoiler lengthens the body visually and, together with air curtains at the front, aerodynamically optimised alloy wheels and the now covered underbody, reduces the drag coefficient by more than 9%, achieving a c d of 0.30. The headlights, which like the tail lights are slimmer, feature a new four-light cluster design and as a first for the KAROQ, are now available with full-LED Matrix technology on request.

Oliver Stefani, Head of ŠKODA Design, says: “Due to our updated SUV design language, the KAROQ appears even more emotive and confident. The wider, hexagonal ŠKODA grille and the new front bumper both contribute to this, while the slimmer LED headlights featuring a new four-light cluster design and the slimmer tail lights lend the car a more dynamic look.”

The new KAROQ is available in the SE Drive and SE L specifications and as a SportLine variant. The SUV is 4,390 mm long and 1,841 mm wide. The height of the front-wheel-drive models is 1,603 mm and the wheelbase measures 2,638 mm, while KAROQs with all-wheel drive are 1,608 mm high and feature a wheelbase of 2,630 mm. When fitted with standard seats, the boot capacity is 521 l, or 1,630 l with the rear seats folded down. With the optional VarioFlex seats (standard on SE L), the boot volume is 588 l, 1,605 l with the seats folded down, and 1,810 l with the rear seats removed.

More striking front with wider ŠKODA grille

The restyled, body-coloured sculptured bumper below the wider and now hexagonal ŠKODA grille creates a stunning look. It features a wide, lower air inlet with a crystalline mesh-effect design, a rugged, black-grained front spoiler and L-shaped air curtains on the sides. They direct the air through the sides of the front bumper, reducing air vortices and improving airflow at the wheel arches. For the first time, KAROQ models with all-wheel drive feature aerodynamically optimised fuel tank undertrays that also cover the rear axle to reduce drag under the car.

Slimmer headlights with optional full-LED Matrix technology

The slimmer headlights extend to the ŠKODA grille, and the daytime running lights are split in two. This is the first KAROQ that can be fitted with full-LED Matrix headlights, in which two LED modules in each – for low beam and high beam – are arranged one above the other. They provide a distinct four-light cluster, which is particularly striking in driving mode in the dark. The standard variant comes with LED modules in the upper part of the headlight unit for low and high beam along with a separate fog light in the lower housing. The tail lights are even more clear-cut, forming the characteristic C-shaped light cluster and exhibiting ŠKODA-typical crystalline structures.

They come with full-LED technology and feature dynamic indicators and an animated welcome effect, as standard.

Longer rear spoiler, aerodynamic wheels and a new rear apron

An extended, body-coloured rear spoiler makes the vehicle look longer when viewed from the side. The SE L-specification KAROQ and the SportLine variant come with side finlets, which – together with the spoiler – reduce air turbulence at the rear, improving the car’s aerodynamics and lowering its CO 2 emissions. The KAROQ’s aerodynamics are also improved by the new Scutus (standard 17-inch for SE Drive) and Procyon (18-inch) alloy wheels. They feature plastic Aero inserts that reduce air turbulence around the wheels. The Aero trim is available in matt black or silver for the Scutus wheels (standard 17-inch silver for SE Drive). The polished black and aerodynamically optimised 18-inch Miran wheel is brand-new and standard on SE L. The KAROQ’s restyled rear apron is body-coloured below the loading sill while its rugged black plastic rear diffuser exhibits a sculptured shape.

New metallic colour options Phoenix Orange and Graphite Grey

ŠKODA offers a total of nine colours for the KAROQ. The metallic Phoenix Orange and Graphite Grey paint finishes are new to the range. They complement the metallic Brilliant Silver, Velvet Red, pearlescent Moon White, Petrol Blue and pearlescent Black Magic paintwork, as well as the standard colours Energy Blue and Meteor Grey.

Interior: more choice and sustainable materials

New seat covers and decor, plus more options for the SE Drive and SE L specifications

Optional Eco pack with seat covers made from recycled PET bottles

Other extras include electrically adjustable front seats with memory function and tri-zone Climatronic

Mladá Boleslav, 4 April 2022 – There is a wider choice of seat covers for the updated ŠKODA KAROQ. When ordered with the optional Eco pack, the KAROQ now comes with sustainably produced materials made from recycled PET bottles. There is a wider range of colours and materials to choose from for the SE Drive and SE L trim levels, and the front-passenger seat is now available with a memory function and electric adjustment. The optional tri-zone Climatronic offers increased comfort, while a new decorative trim on the dashboard and doors, as well as additional colours for the LED ambient lighting, create more visual highlights.

The update includes a wider choice of colours and materials for the SE Drive and SE L trim levels, and they come with new dashboard and door trims. The KAROQ SE Drive, for example, sports a new Unique Chrome dashboard trim and the door panels now exhibit an Anodized Cross Line design. In addition to the black fabric seat covers (standard), the seats can be upholstered in black Suedia microfibre or black leather. These two options are also available for the KAROQ SE L. Alternatively, the standard black fabric seat covers in that specification can be replaced with beige leather seats. The dashboard bears Piano Black decorative strips, while the door trim features a soft-touch Linear Diamonds design.

Optional Eco pack for SE L

Piano Black detailing on the dashboard and centre console is also part of the Eco pack, which is optional for the SE L trim. The soft-touch Nisha decorative trim on the door panels creates a new visual highlight. The sustainable seat covers in the Eco pack make their KAROQ debut. They are made from recycled PET bottles, among other materials, and come with leather-style design features. Parts of the seats and the armrests are upholstered in Suedia microfibre in the Eco pack-specific shade of Mocha Brown. The extended LED ambient lighting now illuminates the front as well as the rear door panels in one of ten colour options and the footwell in white. This is a standard feature included in the Eco pack and optional for all other variants.

Tri-zone Climatronic and new seat functions

For even greater levels of comfort, the updated ŠKODA KAROQ can now be equipped with tri-zone Climatronic. An electrically adjustable front-passenger seat including memory function is another option making its KAROQ debut (available from the SE L specification upwards). This is a convenient feature to save personal settings and restore them at any time at the touch of a button. The front seats are also available with electrically adjustable lumbar support as an option. Other options include VarioFlex rear seats. This system consists of three separate seats, split in a ratio of 40:20:40, that can be individually adjusted or completely removed. With the rear seats removed, the KAROQ boasts a maximum boot capacity of 1,810 l.

Powertrains: five advanced latest-generation EVO engines

Three petrol and two diesel: power output ranging from 110 PS (81 kW) to 190 PS (140 kW)

Top-of-the-range engine reserved for the all-wheel-drive KAROQ SportLine

Dynamic Chassis Control and progressive steering optional

Mladá Boleslav, 4 April 2022 – The engines available for the KAROQ include five advanced and efficient power units from Volkswagen Group’s latest EVO generation. The power outputs offered by the three TSI petrol engines and two diesels range from 110 PS (81 kW) to 190 PS (140 kW), with the top-level 2.0 TSI exclusively reserved for the all-wheel-drive KAROQ SportLine with seven-speed DSG. All-wheel drive with an electronically controlled multi-plate clutch and seven-speed DSG are also available for the more powerful of the two diesels.

Johannes Neft, ŠKODA AUTO Board Member for Technical Development, says: “The KAROQ’s engines are economical and efficient. High injection pressures and plasma-coated cylinder crankcases, among other things, ensure low emissions and fuel consumption in the TSI petrol engines. In the diesels, we’re using two SCR catalytic converters and a twin dosing method for particularly effective exhaust gas treatment.”

The entry-level powertrain for the KAROQ is a three-cylinder 1.0 TSI combined with a six-speed manual gearbox. With an output of 110 PS (81 kW), this latest-generation EVO engine is particularly efficient. Low emissions are ensured by an injection pressure of up to 350 bar and an innovative, 150-μm-thin (0.15 mm) plasma-coated layer in the cylinder crankcase replacing the cast-iron cylinder liners. This reduces internal friction in the cylinders and results in better distribution and dissipation of heat in the combustion chamber, which lowers the thermal load on the engine. The four-cylinder 1.5 TSI petrol engine with an output of 150 PS (110 kW) also features Active Cylinder Technology (ACT), which further reduces fuel consumption by automatically shutting down two cylinders when engine load is low.

KAROQ SportLine with 2.0 TSI and all-wheel drive as standard

The most powerful engine delivering 190 PS (140 kW) is reserved exclusively for the KAROQ SportLine. The 2.0 TSI transfers its power to all four wheels via a seven-speed DSG as standard. The all-wheel-drive system makes use of a sixth-generation electronically controlled multi-plate clutch, which is roughly 0.8 kg lighter than its predecessor and more efficient. An integrated control unit enables the system to react more quickly, disengaging and re-engaging all-wheel drive as required within fractions of a second.

Economical diesel engines with twin dosing

The two EVO diesels each have a displacement of two litres. The more powerful variant produces 150 PS (110 kW). Both units come with a six-speed manual transmission as standard;

a seven-speed DSG is optional. If fitted with a DSG, the 110-kW engine transmits power to the road via all-wheel drive. The EA288 EVO engines feature an SCR system with twin dosing technology to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions. Here, AdBlue® is injected into two selective catalytic reduction converters that are arranged one after the other. One of the converters is installed in closer proximity to the engine in the exhaust gas purification module and the second is located further away from the engine in the chassis floor.

ŠKODA KAROQ engines at a glance:

Engine Cylinders Power output Transmission Max. torque [Nm]* [kW] [PS] 1.0 TSI EVO 3 81 110 6-speed M 200 1.5 TSI EVO 4 110 150 6-speed M 250 7-speed DSG 2.0 TSI EVO 4 140 190 7-speed DSG 4×4 320 2.0 TDI EVO 4 85 116 6-speed M 300 7-speed DSG 250 2.0 TDI EVO 4 110 150 6-speed M 340 7-speed DSG 4×4 360

* preliminary data

Dynamic Chassis Control and progressive steering optional

The SE Drive and SE L trim levels, as well as the SportLine variant, can be equipped with Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) and progressive steering as an option. DCC continuously assesses the driving situation and adjusts damping and steering accordingly.

The basic settings – Eco, Comfort, Normal and Sport – can be chosen in Driving Mode Select, while in the Individual mode, these can be fine-tuned. Progressive steering features a variable steering ratio. This depends on the steering angle and enables better handling at higher speeds and greater agility in corners. At the same time, the steering forces are significantly lower at larger steering angles, for example when turning at low speeds in the city or when parking, making the vehicle easier to manoeuvre.

Connectivity: fully digital and always online

Choice of two infotainment systems with touchscreens of up to 9.2 inches

Digital instrument panel with an 8- or 10.25-inch display

Permanent internet connection enables access to ŠKODA Connect online services

Mladá Boleslav, 4 April 2022 – The KAROQ is going fully digital later this year when it will be sold with a digital instrument panel only. The Virtual Cockpit (as the digital instrument cluster is also referred to) features an 8-inch display as standard; a larger screen measuring 10.25 inches is optional. Thanks to a built-in eSIM, the SUV is always online, which enables access to a plethora of ŠKODA Connect mobile online services. Infotainment apps provide weather forecasts and the latest news, and include calendar management.

The KAROQ features two touchscreen options from the Volkswagen Group’s third generation modular infotainment matrix. They offer digital DAB radio and thanks to a built-in eSIM, they are always online. The Amundsen systems feature an 8-inch touchscreen and can receive web radio (as an option) thanks to the permanent internet connection. The system can be operated via the touchscreen, buttons and knurled wheels on the multifunction steering wheel, and the digital voice assistant Laura, who – backed by online data – understands 15 languages. The Amundsen system also offers a navigation function and a Wi-Fi hotspot. The range-topping system, Columbus, is available as an option and features a 9.2-inch display and can be controlled using gestures. Map and software updates are installed ‘over the air’.

Digital instrument panel will soon be part of the standard equipment

Every KAROQ will feature a digital instrument cluster as standard later this year. The 8-inch display will replace the previous analogue instruments. From the SE Drive trim level upwards, the Virtual Cockpit is available as an option with a customisable 10.25-inch display. There are five basic layouts to choose from, with an additional model-specific background for the KAROQ SportLine.

Wireless smartphone integration

Smartphones can be paired with the car’s infotainment systems using Wireless SmartLink technology, Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. The range of extras includes a USB-C socket on the rear-view mirror to power a dashcam, for example. Thanks to a permanent internet connection, the KAROQ has access to a comprehensive range of ŠKODA Connect mobile online services, including remote vehicle access via the MyŠKODA app. This feature enables the vehicle to be locked and unlocked via a smartphone, the car’s parking location to be displayed on a map, and the horn and indicators to be activated to make the KAROQ easy to find in a large car park. Infotainment apps display news and weather and can connect a Google calendar to the infotainment system.

Safety: enhanced assistance systems and up to nine airbags

Optional rear side airbags as part of the enhanced proactive Crew Protect Assist feature

Travel Assist includes various systems

Park Assist, Trailer Assist and Area View for increased comfort

Mladá Boleslav, 4 April 2022 – The KAROQ offers further improved assistance and safety systems as well as up to nine airbags. Travel Assist incorporates seven assistance systems, including Predictive Cruise Control, Adaptive Lane Assist and an improved version of Traffic Sign Recognition. The optional Crew Protect Assist system reacts to impending collisions to prevent an accident or minimise the severity of its consequences.

The KAROQ can be fitted with up to nine airbags. Driver and front-passenger airbags are fitted as standard in the EU, as are front side airbags, curtain airbags and a driver’s knee airbag. Side airbags in the second row of seats are optional as part of Crew Protect Assist. If the vehicle sensors – now also at the rear – detect an imminent collision or register sudden braking, the system automatically closes any open windows and, if necessary, the panoramic roof, and activates the hazard lights and pre-tensions the front seat belts. Following impact, Multi-Collision Brake brings the vehicle to a stop, preventing it from rolling any further in an uncontrolled manner. In the event of an accident, the eCall+ emergency call now also informs the rescue services about the number of people in the vehicle and how the accident occurred.

Enhanced assistance systems increase safety and comfort

KAROQs sold in the EU feature Front Assist with City Emergency Brake and Predictive Pedestrian Protection as standard. The optional Travel Assist feature comprises seven assistance systems, some of which are also available separately. These include Predictive Cruise Control, which uses images from the camera on the windscreen as well as data from the navigation system and, if specified, reacts in good time to speed limits or corners. If the KAROQ is fitted with a DSG, the ACC’s Stop & Go function can automatically bring the vehicle to a standstill and have it pull away again within up to three seconds. Travel Assist also includes a more accurate version of Traffic Sign Recognition, thanks to an improved camera, and Adaptive Lane Assist is now able to identify roadworks and all road markings. Travel Assist also includes Emergency Assist, Traffic Jam Assist and Side Assist with Rear Traffic Alert, which warns the driver of vehicles approaching from behind up to 70 m away. Using Hands-on Detect, Travel Assist also checks whether the driver is touching the steering wheel every 15 seconds or if they no longer have control due to a potential medical emergency. In this case, Emergency Assist activates the hazard lights and brings the car to a stop in its current lane. The optional Park Assist feature can automatically manoeuvre the vehicle into and out of parking spaces, while the integrated Manoeuvre Assist system detects obstacles in front of and behind the vehicle, automatically bringing the KAROQ to a stop if required. The 360-degree image of the optional Area View system, as well as the optional Trailer Assist feature, make parking even more convenient. Some of the assistance systems mentioned will not be available until later in 2022.

The ŠKODA KAROQ SportLine: impressive top model

Exclusive to the series with a 2.0 TSI petrol engine and 140 kW (190 PS)

Stunning black design features on the exterior and 18-inch wheels set the KAROQ SportLine apart

Sports seats with breathable ThermoFlux covers and black interior details

Mladá Boleslav, 4 April 2022 – The SportLine is the range-topping model in the ŠKODA KAROQ line-up. Apart from the 1.0 TSI, the KAROQ SportLine is available with any of the engines in the range. The 2.0 TSI petrol engine with an output of 190 PS (140 kW) , which comes with a seven-speed DSG and all-wheel drive as standard, is exclusively reserved for the KAROQ SportLine. The exterior of this sporty range-topping model is characterised by a host of black design details, exclusive alloy wheels and SportLine badges. Black sports styling also continues in the interior. The brand’s SportLine models celebrate their 30th anniversary in 2022, following ŠKODA’s introduction of this dynamic variant in 1992 with the FAVORIT.

The SportLine is the top-end model in the KAROQ range. This trim variant debuted 30 years ago in the ŠKODA FAVORIT and could always be identified by its black design features. The SportLine’s grille with gloss black surround and matt black slats provide a stunning contrast to its body-coloured front apron featuring a model-specific central air inlet and black detailing. The wing mirror caps are also gloss black, as are the window frames, roof rails and rear diffuser. The side skirts are body-coloured, as is the rear apron that features striking, built-in chrome-effect tailpipes. The rear side windows and the rear window are tinted (SunSet), and the front wings are adorned with a SportLine badge. The KAROQ SportLine comes with full-LED Matrix headlights as standard.

Large alloy wheels with Aero trim

As standard, the KAROQ SportLine rolls on black 18-inch Procyon alloys with matt black plastic Aero inserts.

Black interior with breathable ThermoFlux seat covers

Black sports styling runs through the interior, from the roof lining and pillars to the breathable ThermoFlux covers of the sports seats with integrated headrests. At up to 360 l per minute, the ThermoFlux covers allow 4.5 times more air to pass through than conventional fabric, significantly improving seating comfort. Leather seats are optional. Silver contrasting stitching can be found on the leather gearstick, the centre armrest and the three-spoke multifunction sports steering wheel adorned with a SportLine badge. Piano Black decorative strips on the dashboard and carbon-effect trim on the door panels provide the finishing touches in the interior. The decorative front door sill trims feature KAROQ lettering, while the pedal caps sport a stainless-steel look. The 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster features a SportLine-specific background.

The KAROQ success story: a cornerstone in the model range

More than half a million KAROQ models have been produced since market launch in 2017

The brand’s bestselling SUV and second most popular ŠKODA in 2020

ŠKODA’s second model of its SUV campaign is available in 60 countries

Mladá Boleslav, 4 April 2022 – Following in the KODIAQ’s footsteps, the KAROQ is ŠKODA’s second SUV model, and has played a significant role in the Czech carmaker’s success since its launch in 2017. It was the bestselling ŠKODA SUV in 2020 and the brand’s second most delivered model after the OCTAVIA. More than half a million KAROQs have rolled off the production line to date.

Following the successful launch of the KODIAQ in 2016, the KAROQ was unveiled in early 2017 as ŠKODA’s second SUV model, before the KAMIQ was added to the SUV line-up as the third model. In 2021, the all-electric ENYAQ iV SUV joined the family, and the new KUSHAQ made its debut in India. Overall, SUVs made up 45% of ŠKODA’s global production in 2021. In 2020, the KAROQ was ŠKODA’s bestselling SUV and the brand’s second most delivered model after the OCTAVIA. More than half a million KAROQs have rolled off the production line since 2017. ŠKODA currently sells the compact SUV in 60 countries around the globe.

Numerous awards from international trade media

The KAROQ also appeals to international trade media. In its first year of sales in 2017, it received various accolades from leading automotive magazines in Germany, ŠKODA’s largest single market. It was awarded the ‘Golden Steering Wheel’ by Auto Bild for the best small SUV and won the ‘AUTONIS’ award for the best new design among compact SUVs from auto motor und sport. The KAROQ also fought off the competition to pick up the ‘Auto Trophy’ award for being the best import SUV up to €25,000 from Auto Zeitung in 2017, 2018 and 2019. In 2018, readers of the auto motor und sport magazine voted it the best compact import SUV and off-road vehicle. It was also crowned ‘Car of the Year’ in the Czech Republic and in Greece, and claimed the title ‘SUV of the Year’ in Bulgaria. In the UK, it was a winner at ‘The Fleet News Awards’. From 2019 to 2021, the German trade magazine firmenauto named the KAROQ ‘Company Car of the Year’ in the compact SUV and crossover category. In addition to being voted ‘Best Family SUV’ by the British What Car? magazine in 2021, the KAROQ also secured two awards in Russia, where it won Autoreview’s ‘Car of the Year’ and the Za Rulyom Grand Prix ‘Best Compact 4×4 Crossover’.

Quotes

Martin Jahn, ŠKODA AUTO Board Member for Sales and Marketing

Oliver Stefani, Head of ŠKODA Design

Johannes Neft, ŠKODA AUTO Board Member for Technical Development