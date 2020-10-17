Building off Nike Mercurial Dream Speed and Nike Mercurial Dream Speed 2 designs, the latest iteration of the Nike Mercurial Dream Speed boot is inspired by the speed of the game.

“These boots are all about chasing your dreams and doing whatever you can to achieve them,” says Cristiano Ronaldo. “One bit of advice I have for everyone to think about if you wear these boots: work hard and think big, and your dreams can come true.”

The sleek, fluid aesthetic is matched with designs of wave patterns characterizing quickness. Additional graphic elements connect to football. The dotted patterns denote formations used by winning teams across the years. A gridded, waved pattern represents the rippling effect made by a goal when scored. The boot is accentuated with a translucent plate and fluorescent coloring on the Swoosh that features a black and white color shift — this symbolizes the conceptual idea of past and present as a means to get wearers to their goals.

To pay homage to 10 years since Safari print debuted on the pitch, the latest Nike Mercurial Dream Speed boot features this print throughout the design.

The Nike Mercurial Dream Speed 3 will be debuted on pitch by Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé and Sam Kerr, some of the world’s fastest players, and releases globally October 3 at nike.com.