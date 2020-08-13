The Nike Metcon line has evolved in step with the training community. Refitted with breathable mesh to help keep athletes cool, and available for the first time in a FlyEase edition, the Metcon 6 accounts for the variability of functional fitness — from movements to needs to environments.
Designing for breathability helps athletes stay focused on what they do best: putting in the work. Whether it’s a daily training session or a grueling competition event, the Metcon 6 helps athletes stay cooler, for longer, and while they dial up the intensity.
The upper of the Metcon 6 provides 18 percent more airflow than the Metcon 5. Yet the shoe’s breathability doesn’t skimp on durability: evolving the haptic topcoat from the Metcon 5 helps the shoe withstand high abrasion.
The Metcon 6 FlyEase establishes the hallmarks of universal design in the training space; inspired by those with unique needs, it is designed for everyone. A TPU tail gate on the heel allows the athlete to step down and collapse the heel counter, making for easy access without the need to retie laces.
“When I’m competing against other people, I’m holding myself to the same standards as every able-bodied athlete does,” says Logan Aldridge, the Fittest One-Armed Man on Earth. “That’s the gift of our sport. The community is rooted in support and respect, and that extends to all abilities, because we all push each other to be better. If I had to think of a way to describe universal design, that would be it.”
Like Aldridge, Fraser sees the natural connection between FlyEase principles and a community of diverse athletes with a common commitment to continual improvement. In the Metcon 6, it all adds up to a powerful evolution, and one that mirrors the progression of training itself.
“It’s incredible to see the progressions that Nike has made and to see how they’re thinking,” he says. “They’re taking an idea that people take for granted — that a shoe should be applied in just one way — and they’re proving otherwise.”
The Nike Metcon 6 releases August 4 to Nike Members. A global release follows August 31 and includes the FlyEase version.