Even the world’s fittest athletes aren’t immune to the challenges of overheating. Take Mat Fraser, four-time Fittest Man on Earth. During the first workout of last year’s international games, the competitors were put through a punishing four-round circuit that included three legless rope climbs, a 400-meter run and seven squat snatches — in the heat of summertime in Madison, Wisconsin. Fraser began to feel dizzy near the end. Once he completed his final round, he dropped to the ground and promptly poured a bottle of water over his head. He was first to the finish by a wide margin, but far from alone on the field in seeking immediate respite.

“You can only get used to heat when you actually train in it — there’s no substitute,” says Fraser. “It feels like wearing a weight vest. Staying cool has everything to do with your pacing while training or competing. If you’re overheating, you won’t be able to run a mile at a normal pace, but added to that, you won’t be able to recover from that mile at the same pace either.”