Motorcycling in the UK is vastly more dangerous than driving a car. You’re more likely to be missed; you’re more likely to come off badly if you get hit; you’re more likely to be travelling at speed. It’s a recipe for misery that’s borne out by the statistics: according to the ONS, motorcyclists accounted for 19% of road fatalities in 2019, despite representing just 1% of road users.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that everyone who sets out on a motorcycle faces an equal risk. There are multiple factors to consider. The ability and experience of the motorcyclist matters, as do the safety features installed on the bike. But where you’re driving also matters: some British roads are notorious for claiming the lives of British motorcyclists. Unfortunately, these are precisely the roads with the features that make taking to the roads fun.

Devitt Insurance a motorcycle insurer, asked nearly 3,000 motorcyclists in a survey whether they’d been in a near-miss accident. The answer was a sobering 85% positive. When the question was rephrased, 35% of respondents reported having actually being involved in a collision. Of the motorcyclists who’d suffered an injury while on the road, 31% claimed that the incident involved another motorist. When asked about safety, interestingly, 60% claimed to feel most vulnerable while riding on urban roads – this despite the fact that country roads are statistically more dangerous.

Which are the most dangerous roads for bikers?

Dangerous roads are spread across the UK. There’s the A82 in Scotland, there’s the A57 in the North West, and there’s the A194 in North East. But the most dangerous roads anywhere in the country, statistically speaking, are to be found in the Peak District. The notorious Cat and Fiddle route, which leads from Macclesfield to Buxton, features drystone walls, cliff faces, and a pub at the top. On the other side of Buxton, there’s another of the country’s biggest killers, the A5004. So, despite the beauty on display in this part of the country, it’s worth taking seriously before you head out.

Why do Accidents Happen to Bikers?

What are the causes of most motorcycle accidents? We’ve already looked at the risks that they face compared to those travelling by car. But what are the particular risks that bikers should be aware of?

Bends

Bikers are disproportionately more likely to suffer accidents when negotiating bends. A significant portion of these result from attempts at overtaking. Blind bends, naturally, present a greater risk. The biker might be travelling too quickly, or fail to judge the bend. They might take the bend too wide, and come off the road; they might cut the corner and collide with an oncoming vehicle. Finally, it’s possible that an oncoming vehicle might do the same thing – which is another reason to slow down before the corner comes up.

Road defects

Bikes are especially vulnerable to a loss of grip during icy weather, or when they come upon spillages, potholes and other obstacles. Often, this is unavoidable – but we can reduce the damage by anticipating the danger and reducing speed.