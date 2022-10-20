The electric technology being offered on the recently announced PEUGEOT e-308 is set to launch on the popular PEUGEOT e-208 in 2023. The PEUGEOT e-208 will be offered with 15% more power and 10.5% more electric driving range.

After an initial optimisation at the end of 2021 that increased its range to 225 miles, the PEUGEOT e-208 will benefit from a major technological shift in 2023 to incorporate the new PEUGEOT e-308’s motor. Maximum power will increase by 15%, from 100 kW/136 bhp to 115 kW/156 bhp, while major work on efficiency will increase the range by 10.5%, to reach up to 248 miles.

The award-winning PEUGEOT e-208 has impressed customers since launch with its dynamic looks, on-board technology and driving experience. Its many qualities have made it a huge success with customers: almost 110,000 have been produced since its launch in 2019, but above all, the PEUGEOT e-208 has been leading sales in the electric B segment in Europe since the beginning of 2022.

Up to 248 miles of electric driving range thanks to major technological developments

The new version of the 100% electric PEUGEOT e-208 will come with:

A new engine with 115 kW/156 hp, an additional 15 kW/20 hp and 260 Nm of torque available from stand still for immediate reactivity, adding further enjoyment to the driving experience

A new, more efficient high-voltage battery, with a gross capacity of 51 kWh. The useful capacity of this battery increases from 46.6 kWh on the current model to 48.1kWh and operates at 400 volts

Efficiency was the priority for this new powertrain, since all of these developments make it possible to aim for remarkably low average energy consumption.

The advantages from the first optimisation in 2021 remain

At the end of 2021, the PEUGEOT e-208 had already benefited from an initial technological development aimed at increasing its efficiency, which increased the range from 217 miles to 225 miles (WLTP). Since its launch and thanks to these two successive developments, the PEUGEOT e-208 will now offer 17.65% more range and 15% less energy consumption. All of the optimisations from 2021 are still present in the new e-208:

A heat pump coupled with a humidity sensor installed on top of the windscreen maximises the energy efficiency of the heating and air conditioning. The information transmitted by the sensor makes it possible to control the air recirculation in the passenger compartment more accurately and, ultimately, to preserve the amount of energy contained in the battery when heating and maintaining the temperature inside the vehicle.

A class “A+” tyre, which minimises energy loss through friction.

A revised transmission ratio of the gearbox that increases the range on road and motorway journeys.

The effectiveness of this first development is particularly noticeable at low outside temperatures. But beyond the substantial increases in range on the WLTP cycle, there are significant benefits for customer usage as well, including a gain of 24 miles of range when in urban traffic at temperatures close to 0°C.

Easy to buy and use every day

Two types of on-board chargers are available on the PEUGEOT e-208, to suit all uses and all charging solutions: as standard, a single-phase 7.4 kW charger and, as an option, a three-phase 11 kW charger. The PEUGEOT e-208 is capable of fast charging: from a 100kW public charging point, allowing a 20-80% charge in less than 25 minutes.

The PEUGEOT e-208 featuring the improved range will be available in the UK from 2023 to purchase in store from PEUGEOT Retailers or via PEUGEOT’s Buy Online platform. Buy Online allows customers to configure, finance, and order their next vehicle entirely from the comfort of their home, as well as obtain a part-exchange valuation on their current vehicle.