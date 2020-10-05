While we live in incredibly uncertain times, the property market is picking up from where it left up, and while there are certainly kinks that need ironing out over the next few months, people are buying and selling, albeit socially distanced.

If you’re looking to sell your home, it could be a good time to do so, with demand fairly big. However, you will find that some areas sell much better than others.

But where are the property hotspots across the UK, and where is property struggling to sell?

We take a look at the top five fastest places to sell a home right now…

1. Falkirk

The Scottish town has always had a good market for selling, with it taking just 27 days to secure an offer according to a study by Which.

23 miles northwest of Edinburgh and 21 miles northeast of Glasgow, it’s a hotspot for commuters into the cities and still benefits from relatively low house prices at around the mid 100,000s.

2. Edinburgh

Similarly, Edinburgh homes sell around 27 days from going on the market to securing an offer, although the Scottish capital is much pricier than Falkirk.

You may find this number is starting to slow down now as people potentially start to move out of the city and begin to enjoy remote working, but this could also lessen demand and the value of property too, potentially meaning you can get your dream home.

3. Glasgow

Interestingly, it’s another Scottish location that completes the top three, with it taking on average 31 days to secure an offer on homes in Glasgow.

Prices are cheaper than Edinburgh but with all the same exciting cultural offerings, as well as the possibility of hopping on a train to the capital in just 45 minutes.

4. Stirling

Stirling keeps the Scottish theme going, with it taking approximately 32 days to secure an offer on a home. The historic city is in central Scotland and located on the banks of the River Forth.

It’s known as the Gateway to the Highlands, and could see demand rise over the coming months as buyers look to settle somewhere with fresh air and gorgeous views on their doorstep.

5. Cardiff

The Welsh capital, Cardiff rounds off the top five, taking on average 37 days to secure an offer. Prices here are cheaper than Edinburgh and average around the £250,000 mark.

There are cheaper cities in Wales that also offer a quick sale, including Newport, which takes around 40 days to secure an offer and is overall seventh on this list.

The Slowest Moving Property Markets

Of course, while some markets move quickly, others don’t, which can have real detrimental effects on a property chain.

That’s why many turn to quick sale companies such as Fast Cash Property, who provide a cash offer allowing people to move on to their next home quickly.

Homes in Blackpool take the longest to sell on the open market, with it taking on average 71 days for a buyer to be found. London also sees homes selling slowly, which is certainly the case at the moment with thousands of foreign investors pulling out of late too.

Newcastle, Hemel Hempstead and Bradford take on average between 64 and 68 days to secure and offer, while interestingly Swansea, just a stone’s throw from Cardiff in South Wales, takes 59 days to secure an offer, almost three weeks longer than the capital.